



Happy birthday (Apr. 10): In a brush of cosmic contradiction, the better you get at accepting the circumstances of life as they are without requiring them to be anything other than that, the more the fates favor you with beautiful experiences unfolding as though custom created to please you. Your attitude of relaxed fun attracts new faces. Love is all around you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Whether you choose to hang back and observe or jump in and participate, do it because you want to, not because someone is pressuring you. If you need support in standing up for yourself, here it is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's someone watching your moves today and probably commenting on them a little more than you'd like. If you can get past the annoyance of this, you may find value in the actual advice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Emotions warp the space-time continuum. Fear, waiting and discomfort make the seconds go by agonizingly slow. Joy, fascination and fun speed things up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're adaptable but principled. It is possible to bend without violating the rules you hold sacred, but it is not quite obvious how to do this. Brainstorm with a partner to come up with possible solutions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Either you will notice signs of trouble ahead or you will see that where you're headed isn't the destination you imagined it would be. The fates are on your side as you pivot.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Criticism should be gentle. Your aim is not to tear anyone down but to promote growth in the person you're advising — especially if that person is you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's a nugget of gold in a relationship that you haven't uncovered. Finding it will be a process of chipping away at superficialities and washing away layers of protection and ego that separate us all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't set out on an adventure; you just set out. The harrowing fun starts when expectations are not met, tools fail and plans disintegrate. This is the kind of gift that money can't buy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As playwrights know, people have a very short attention span for exposition. You'll quickly get to the heart of the story and have the complete attention of your audience.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): New people juice your curiosity. You'll learn more through friendly playfulness and observation than you could possibly find out by asking direct questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Having your emotional needs met makes you feel physically strong and capable. A loved one's affection and attention will improve your health.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone casts you in a role. Whether you play it is up to you. If you decide to take it on, don't mistake the role for who you are. You're the artist behind the creation, not the creation itself.

CELESTIAL LINT

The square of Mercury and Pluto in strong-willed signs represents a clash of the titans. Mercury in Aries can spit fire. The Capricorn influence on Pluto is one of might and certainty. In short, do not underestimate the danger of disrespectful words. They are like dryer lint — seemingly harmless garbage that is, in fact, highly flammable.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: “This is Us” star Mandy Moore is an enchanting presence on and off screen, as a voice-over queen with several major credits including Rapunzel in “Tangled,” Cassandra in “High School USA” and the adorable kitty Sheriff Callie in “Sheriff Callie’s Wild West.” Moore is an Aries with a natal Leo moon, the luminary of show business and entertainment.



