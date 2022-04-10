Sharon Lavigne, a retired special education teacher and environmental justice advocate, will receive the University of Notre Dame’s Laetare Medal for “her leadership and her courage as a champion of the environment,” said the Rev. John Jenkins, the university’s president.

James Jackson, 19, accused of shooting and injuring Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing the singer’s French bulldogs, was mistakenly released from the Los Angeles County jail “due to a clerical error” and is being sought, the sheriff’s office said.

Noor Ali, a high school freshman in Gwinnett County, Ga., has spoken to the School Board and started an online petition that has garnered more than 8,000 signatures to get Georgia’s largest school district to observe Eid al-Fitr, the last day of Ramadan, as a day off.

Elias Eldabbagh, 30, of Washington, D.C., faces 11 to 14 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of using stolen identities, tax returns and financial records to obtain more than $30 million in pandemic relief loans over a 10-month period.

Christina Galbato, a travel video blogger and social media influencer, charges $700 for “The Influencer Bootcamp,” which includes 20 hours of prerecorded lessons, sample email pitches and access to an exclusive Facebook group for those who want to learn how to monetize social media posts.

Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was convicted on bribery and money laundering charges, despite the prosecution’s key witness admitting to being a frequent liar, for stealing millions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Ulysses Oliver Jr., 47, a former sergeant for the Alabama Department of Corrections, was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting two handcuffed inmates at a correctional facility because he believed they had brought in contraband, prosecutors said.

King Abdullah II, 60, of Jordan will undergo spinal surgery at a Frankfurt, Germany, hospital because he has pain “as a result of parachute jumping during his years of service in special operations,” according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.

Yukiko Kanamaru, a representative of the Horike Hakka Project, recommends spraying Wa-hakka Japanese mint into face coverings as the herb, which contains more menthol than peppermint, is gaining popularity as an ingredient in candies and bath salts.











