Japan, Philippines to seek defense pact

TOKYO -- Japan and the Philippines agreed Saturday to start talks toward a defense agreement that would allow closer cooperation between their militaries in the face of regional tensions with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and their Philippine counterparts Teodoro Locsin and Delfin Lorenzana agreed to begin formal discussions about a possible reciprocal access agreement -- a defense pact that would allow their troops to visit each other's countries for training and to exchange defense equipment to increase interoperability and cooperation.

Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies, have in recent years stepped up joint exercises and defense cooperation. In 2020, Tokyo and Manila agreed on the export of Japanese air radar systems to the Philippine military.

On Saturday, the four ministers strongly opposed "actions that may increase tensions" in the East and South China seas and affirmed their commitment to a rules-based approach to resolving competing claims under international law. They also said Russia's aggression in Ukraine affects not only Europe but also Asia under the international order, which does not accept any unilateral change to internationally recognized borders by force.

"We agreed that it's timely to look into the possibility of further expanding our defense cooperation and activities" and to explore ways to conduct capacity and capability building activity "to address issues of mutual concern," Lorenzana said after the talks.

Kishi said the meeting marks "the beginning of the two countries' efforts toward further deepening their security ties."

Japan in recent years has significantly expanded security talks and joint drills with the U.S. and other partners that share its concerns about China's assertion of its territorial claims in the region, which is home some of the world's busiest sea lanes.

Japan is especially concerned about Chinese military and coast guard activity in the East China Sea near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei have been locked in a territorial standoff in the busy waterway in the South China Sea for decades.

Saturday's meeting between Japan and the Philippines came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping told outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that Beijing and Manila have handled their South China Sea disputes properly and that "regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening military alliances," according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.