Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 4-10-22





The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• J'DESHA COMFORT FOODS, 707 Robin Wood Ave., White Hall. Date of opening inspection March 31. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• RICH BROTHERS HAWAIIAN ICE, 1303 W. 26th Ave. Date of inspection March 31. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• L.L. OWEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3605 Oakwood Road. Date of inspection March 30. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• MEME'S LEARNING ACADEMY, 801 S. Walnut St. Date of inspection March 31. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Facility lacks [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• PRECIOUS MEMORIES TOO, 6022 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection March 23. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• THUNDER BOWL, 1600 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection March 23. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. No procedure noted in establishment for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to establishment during inspection for responding to such events. Observed floors under the cooking equipment that is unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• TASTY DONUTS, 2720 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection March 22. Observed wiping cloth laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 3002 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection March 18. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. The inside of the microwave is visibly soiled. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. The microwave was cleaned during inspection. Some ceiling vents in the dry storage are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Some flooring in walk in coolers and dry storage are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some floor tiles in establishment are damaged and need to be replaced. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• SUPER 8, 3008 Market St. Date of inspection March 31. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 23. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed sliced lemons and straws in front hand washing sink. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Ranch (47 degrees F) and sliced lemons (43 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed ice scoop being stored directly on top of the ice machine. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations. Bottom of the dessert cooler is visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection March 30. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed straws and used cup in front hand washing sink. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing.



