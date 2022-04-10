Jockey, Whelen Springs in right spot in Rainbow

HOT SPRINGS -- Perfection is always hard to beat.

Jockey Gabriel Saez said the trip for John Ed Anthony's Whelen Springs fell perfectly into place en route to his win in Saturday's $150,000 Rainbow Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred horses at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

"We got the trip we really wanted," Saez said. "He did everything I asked. I got in-between horses and he got me through. He saw his way clear."

Whelen Springs, trained by John Ortiz and off at 7-1, finished in 1:10.23, five lengths clear of second-place Ev's Sherman, ridden by Travis Wales. Bettys Cash, the 8-5 favorite ridden by Luis Quinonez and trained by Donnie Von Hemel, finished third, 5 3/4 lengths behind the winner, and a nose in front of fourth-place Citrus Bay.

One Ten Stadium, gamblers' 2-1 second-choice ridden by David Cohen and trained by Ron Moquett, stumbled shortly after the start and finished last in the field of eight.

Whelen Springs broke his maiden last time out under Oaklawn's leading jockey David Cabrera.

Cabrera injured his head, neck and upper back after a fall in Oaklawn's first race Friday. Joe Santos, Cabrera's agent, said he is unlikely to ride again this season at Oaklawn.

Anthony stood on the runway to the paddock as Whelen Springs jogged toward the winner's circle.

"It's fun to win any time, no matter what," Anthony said.

After One Ten Stadium's misstep, Bettys Cash led the way through the quarter-mile in 22.10 and the half in 45.59.

Whelen Springs sliced through traffic easily and turned for home full of run. He was a length in front with an eighth of a mile to race and continued to pull away through the wire.

Ev's Sherman, trained by Federico Villafranco and off at 16-1, passed Bettys Cash and Peace Dog in the final eighth.

Saez said Ortiz always enters horses ready to race.

"John, I thank him a lot," Saez said. "He knows what's good for these horses. He pays a lot of attention to them. I think he's a real good horseman, and I don't say that just because he's my friend. He's really good at what he does."

Cohen said he had to consider One Ten Stadium's best interest after the early falter.

"I was really happy with where I was able to get him going into the turn, but I think, just mentally, it was too much for him to overcome," Cohen said. "I thought he obviously had a great chance on paper. It's just hard to stumble out of there and give up that much ground. Once I noticed he wasn't going to get a big chunk of it back, I just took care of him because I could tell it was going to take a toll on him."

Moquett said Cohen handled the matter well.

"It's always best, no matter what, to do what's best for the horse," Moquett said. "Whenever that stumble happened, if he didn't drag you right up there, from that point on, it's best to take care of the horse."