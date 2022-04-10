Can't handle money

In regard to Mark Lowery, a Republican who wants to run for treasurer for the state of Arkansas: How does think he can handle being in charge of our money when he can't handle his own? He has declared bankruptcy twice, once in 1998 and again in 2017.

This man cannot handle his own money; I (we) should not let him touch our money!

MARY CAIN

Little Rock

Would rather be woke

When did the word "woke" become a slur on a person's character? All of my youth, I heard folks say, "Wake up!" Today, being called "woke" is the right's way to show disdain for those who are educated, engaged, and open to learning new and sometimes uncomfortable truths.

You are "woke" if you support voting rights for all. You are "woke" if you cherish democracy over autocracy. You are "woke" if you think programs helping people in need today can actually help the economy both today and in future years when those helped become better able to contribute to society. You are "woke" if you analyze media sources and find that the ones often called "fake news" by the former president are generally far more accurate than his preferred propaganda purveyors. You are "woke" if you think that if Black children have withstood adverse situations, white kids should at least be able to deal with learning about those experiences.

You are "woke" if you see that the very book that most book-banners would never agree to ban--the Bible--has multiple descriptions of highly triggering and hateful experiences that make "To Kill a Mockingbird" or "Huckleberry Finn" seem pretty tame. Apparently, you are "woke" if you see nuance in all three of these books that provide teachable moments despite the parts that disturb you. And you are "woke" if you understand that a girl or woman can have myriad legitimate reasons for making decisions that strangers think she should have no right to make.

I am infinitely grateful for the privilege I have had to strive toward "wokeness." Thank goodness for lifelong educational opportunities, for enlightening travel, and for friends and family who are also awake (or in the words of the disdainful right,"woke").

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Put funds to good use

It is my understanding that Arkansas has an excess of several million in our rainy-day fund. I was thinking this would be an opportune time to use some of that money as seed money for someone or some Arkansas company to start a commercial fertilizer plant.

With the war in Ukraine, it has been publicized that U.S. farmers are concerned about getting fertilizer for their crops, and probably other countries are as well. It seems to me that entrepreneurs in Arkansas, with the state's help, could solve that problem for our farmers and maybe the world.

Just think of the job opportunities it would create along with solving the food-supply problem that the president has mentioned on several occasions.

DARLA MARTIN

Mountain Home

Strategy for the left

The best way to stop the so-called Republicanism that John Brummett spoke about in Thursday's column is to help the Democrat Party return as a viable entity and destroy the leftist Democrat Party that has killed the moderate Democrat.

I would rather have a nationalist Republican than a Marxist Democrat. People are smart; they know.

THOMAS J. ALSTON

Texarkana

Social media break

I frequently read Mike Masterson's columns and appreciate his GodNods and references to the Golden Rule. I sometimes feel, however, that his sources cultivate more animosity than brotherly love.

After reading Mike's piece in Tuesday's ADG, I've got a pretty good perspective on where he mines his off-the-wall column ideas. He is a social media guy. The fact that he stayed long enough to almost get duped by a Facebook bottom-feeder tells me Mike's spending way too much time in front of a computer screen.

Social media is for entertainment. Period.

If you're really looking for facts or accurate political information, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and cable news are a waste of your time. If you want to learn how to raise healthy tomatoes or watch pet tricks, you're in the right place.

WADE GREEN

Camden

Can we trust them?

Just how do we (the citizens) of the United States know the money (millions and billions) that we have been told was going to help a foreign country actually did? How is it delivered and how do we know the exact amount we told them we were sending was what was delivered? It would be easy to take a couple million for themselves, personal benefit.

With all the lying in Washington, it's hard to trust anyone in the federal government.

ROBERT MAYNARD

Hot Springs

If it were about Hitler

I wonder how drastic a gaffe it would have been had a world leader in 1939, regarding Adolf Hitler's invasion of Poland, said: "For God's sake, this man cannot stay in power."

JOSEPH LOMBARDI

Greenbrier

Heading for doom?

If most of the voters of Arkansas choose to follow the devil, does that make it any less fatal to jump off that cliff?

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale