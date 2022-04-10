LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City board approves underwriters for millage extension | Library system named award finalist | Charles Blake joining public affairs firm

Bond underwriters receive board nod

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved Stephens Inc. as primary vendor and Crews and Associates as the joint proposer in order to underwrite an anticipated series of general obligation capital improvement bonds.

The extension of 3 mills for capital improvements is currently under consideration at the city board. The mills, which most recently were extended because of a 2012 referendum, are set to roll off at the end of this year.

City Manager Bruce Moore has suggested the board pursue an Aug. 9 referendum.

Libraries in running for national medal

The Central Arkansas Library System has been named one of 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal of Museum and Library Service by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

"The Central Arkansas Library System's staff members dedicate themselves every day to providing resources and services that help residents fulfill their needs and potential," Nate Coulter, the executive director of the library system, said in a statement issued Thursday. "This recognition is a testament to their professionalism and passion.

Winners will be announced in early June, according to a library system news release.

Think Rubix hires former Scott aide

The former chief of staff for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is joining Think Rubix, a public affairs firm, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Charles Blake will serve as vice principal and is expected to "steward the corporate and governmental affairs, lobbying, and campaigns portfolio of Think Rubix," the news release said.

Blake, 38, resigned from city government effective Jan. 31. Before joining the mayor's office, Blake served in the Arkansas Legislature as House minority leader.

In a statement, Tristan Wilkerson, Think Rubix's managing principal, said, "Charles Blake gets it. His deep knowledge of our state, its systems, and our people represents not only the skills and experience necessary to do the important work of our day, but also the true passion and spirit that drives sorely needed social innovations."