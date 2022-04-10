Little Rock’s ‘Petite Roche’ ceremony marks tricentennial of 1722 French visit





Officials gathered by the Arkansas River on Saturday morning to mark 300 years of history and progress since a French explorer traveled up the waterway in 1722.

Saturday's commemoration ceremony served as a high point of a slate of events planned under the auspices of the "La Petite Roche Tricentennial" -- the product of a local anniversary task force.

The date of the event was significant: it was on April 9, 1722 when French explorer Jean-Baptiste Benard de La Harpe carved the French king's coat of arms into a tree at the summit of what he termed "Le Rocher Francais," or "The French Rock," on the river's north side, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The smaller south-bank outcropping first appeared on a map as "le Petit Rocher" in 1799, but "La Petite Roche" gained traction locally as a name in the 1950s, the online encyclopedia reported.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and others gave remarks to an audience in Little Rock near the Junction Bridge, steps from a surviving piece of "La Petite Roche" itself that bears a plaque from 1932.

The ceremony featured a small Southwest High School drumline; renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "La Marseillaise," the French national anthem; and individuals in historical garb from the Early Arkansas Reenactors Association.

Despite the pageantry to follow, Scott opened the ceremony by acknowledging that many people who came through the area did so involuntarily because of the forced removal of Native Americans from their homelands in the southeast to areas further west.

In the wake of the 1830 Indian Removal Act, all the tribes that were forced to leave the southeastern U.S. did so by traveling through Arkansas, according to the Sequoyah National Research Center based at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"Little Rock's role as a stop on the Trail of Tears is part of our history," Scott said. "It is not a chapter of which we are proud, but we must acknowledge it."

Stephanie Wade, the director of the Historic Arkansas Museum, read an excerpt from La Harpe's journal of April 9.

At its essence, "La Petite Roche" is a symbol of a diverse community, comprised of various minerals and soils of the earth, Hyde said.

From that "foundational sense of community," central Arkansas and Pulaski County have grown exponentially, Hyde said.

"Little Rock signifies the strength of our regional economy and anchors the state economic engine," he said.

Denver Peacock, founder of the Peacock Group, a local communications firm, led the tricentennial task force as chairman.

More festivities were lined up for Saturday, including kid-friendly activities and a free concert and fireworks by the river in the evening.

"I can tell you, in thinking about this tricentennial, many times as mayor, you're running 90 miles to nothing," Scott said. "But it takes residents to ensure that you never miss the moment -- because if you miss the moment, you can miss the movement."

The mayor said that while the early French settlers were largely white and only male, Little Rock today "experiences the diversity, the inclusion and equity" reflective of the world.

Scott suggested each day and each year affords residents the opportunity to become better than their beginnings.

Likewise, they have the opportunity "to throw away our past -- acknowledging it, honoring it, being educated about it, but also allowing our past not to be a bondage to us that prevents us from reaching our true potential as a city," he said.

At one point, Scott -- the city's first popularly elected Black mayor -- said he was excited "that we're in 2022 and not 1722, 'cause quite frankly, I wouldn't be before you today."





Members of the Early Arkansas Reenactors Association begin the presentation of the French flags during the Tricentennial Commemoration and Dedication Ceremony on Saturday at Riverfront Park in Little Rock.







Stephanie Wade of Historic Arkansas Museum reads an excerpt from French explorer Jean-Baptiste Benard de la Harpe's journal from April 9, 1722, during the Tricentennial Commemoration and Dedication Ceremony on Saturday at Riverfront Park in Little Rock.











