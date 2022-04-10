Local notes: Earth Day is April 24 at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, has an exciting new campaign for April and May. During the Hungry to Help event, weekday drawings will be held to award a $150 grocery gift card to one lucky donor that gave the day before. Weekend blood donors will be rolled into Monday's drawing. All participants at any CBCO blood drive or donor center will be eligible for the prize.

Successful donors during the Hungry to Help campaign will receive a colorful T-shirt that reminds donors to "Donut Forget" to donate. As a bonus, an additional vintage CBCO T-shirt will be donated to an area charity for each blood donation given.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 "My Time" fellowship for writers who are also parents of dependent children under the age of 18. Writers of any literary genre were invited to apply.

Laureen Laglagaron and Rachel Morgan were selected from 74 applications received from writers across the U.S. They will each receive a fully funded one-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow as well as a stipend to cover travel and childcare. This will be the first residency at a writers' colony for both writers.

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow would like to thank Tony and Caroline Grant and the Sustainable Arts Foundation for generously funding this fellowship.

Information: writerscolony.org.

Training Workshop

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program invites interested citizens to receive professional assistance regarding National Register of Historic Places paperwork at a workshop beginning at 9 a.m. April 23 at Arkansas Heritage, 1100 North St. in Little Rock.

Registration is limited to the first 20 participants.

Participants will leave the workshop with a better understanding of the National Register, a program of the United States Department of the Interior through the National Park Service, and hands-on instructions on how to prepare a National Register nomination.

Information: (501) 324-9150 or email ralph.wilcox@arkansas.gov.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

BGO

Join the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks for a special Earth Day Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. April 24. This outdoor event includes family-friendly activities, crafts, music and games. Visit booths featuring the garden's community partners and explore six cultivated acres of spring garden beauty.

The Ozark Natural Science Center will have a live snake and turtle on site, and Greedy Goats NWA will have live goats for guests to pet and feed. Information will be available about recycling, big cat conservation, composting, native plants, gardening and much more. Additionally, the city of Fayetteville will be giving away free saplings while supplies last.

To help make this a low-waste event, guests are encouraged to bring a water bottle and use the refill stations set up throughout the grounds. Guests are also welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy in the garden, but please pack in and pack out. Snack Lab and Pedal Pops will have food for sale.

Admission is free for BGO members. For nonmembers, admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12-4, children 3 and younger are free. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Tickets may be purchased in advance on the website and will also be available at the gate.

Information: bgozarks.org.