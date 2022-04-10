Man tried to kill father, police say

A North Little Rock man faces an attempted capital murder charge after he admitted to trying to kill his father without any provocation, according to an arrest report.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at 12225 Timber Creek Road encountered Noah Ingram, 24, whom they detained while they investigated the scene, the report said.

While detained and before he had been read his Miranda rights, Ingram told police unprompted that he had tried to kill his father and that his father had not done anything to provoke these actions, according to the report. He repeated that admission after being read his rights, the report said.

Police said the investigation turned up signs that Ingram was the aggressor in the dispute with his father, although the report does not specify what signs, nor does it identify any weapons used.

Ingram was treated at UAMS Medical Center for unspecified injuries suffered during the dispute, the report said. At the hospital, a detective told him that he would be charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder, a felony. He was held Saturday at the Pulaski County jail.