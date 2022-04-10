



• Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker has been tapped to speak at this year's Mississippi Book Festival. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Walker's acclaimed novel "The Color Purple." It was first published in 1982 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction the following year. "We are thrilled to have Alice Walker back in the city where she once lived and the place where her daughter was born," said the event's executive director, Ellen Daniels. "Her appearance will be a homecoming of sorts for her and we are honored that book lovers and festival-goers will have the opportunity to share in that moment." After two years of the festival being held virtually, the free event returns to the state Capitol grounds in Jackson on Aug. 20. "After the past two years, we are all looking forward to being back together in person to celebrate literature at this year's festival," Daniels said.

• Kevin Spacey asked a judge Friday to throw out fellow actor Anthony Rapp's sexual abuse lawsuit, saying through his lawyers that allegations that he abused the then-teenage Rapp at a 1980s party are false. The lawyers wrote in papers filed in Manhattan, N.Y., federal court that the alleged events Rapp described never occurred. Rapp has appeared in "Rent" on Broadway and "Star Trek: Discovery" on television. He alleged in his lawsuit that he went to a party in 1986 at Spacey's Manhattan home, where a 26-year-old Spacey, without Rapp's consent, "engaged in a sexual advance" by grabbing Rapp's buttocks, lifting him onto a bed and laying on his body. Rapp alleged that he "was forced to extricate himself" before leaving the party. Spacey's lawyers argued that the encounter cannot qualify as sexual abuse under New York's laws because the only alleged contact with an "intimate" part of the body by Spacey was when his hand grazed the 14-year-old Rapp's buttocks when the older actor picked him up. The lawyers said Rapp "wriggled out" with no resistance during an encounter of less than 30 seconds. The lack of evidence means Rapp's claims of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress must fail, they wrote. But they also said Spacey "flatly denies" that any of what Rapp described took place. Lawyers for Rapp did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In recent filings, Rapp's lawyers have asked to transfer the case to state court, saying Spacey cannot prove he has been living in Maryland and qualifies for the diversity of citizenship necessary to remain in federal court. They argue he has been mostly living in London since 2003, saying he only lived in Maryland when he was acting in his Emmy-winning role in "House of Cards" from 2014-17.





In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. Spacey asked a judge Friday, April 8, 2022, to throw out actor Anthony Rapp's sex abuse lawsuit, saying through his lawyers that allegations that he abused the then-teenage Rapp at a 1980s party are false. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)





