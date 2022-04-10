SOCCER U.S. women extend streak

Sophia Smith scored three goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-1 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, extending the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games. Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh, Catarina Macario, Jaelin Howell, Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez also scored at Lower.com Field for the top-ranked United States. Aziza Norboeva scored for 48th-ranked Uzbekistan, the first goal the U.S. has conceded on home soil since March, 11, 2020, against Japan. It was the first of two games between the teams. The second is set for Tuesday night in Chester, Pa.

FIGURE SKATING Liu retires at age 16

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16. Considered the future of U.S. women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram. Using the triple axel that few U.S. women have landed successfully, Liu won her first national title in 2019 at age 13, and repeated the next year. She was too young to compete internationally on the senior level, however, and remained a force as a junior, getting comfortable with quadruple jumps as well. But she lost to Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell at the last two national championships, making the Olympic team despite having to withdraw from the trials in January when Liu tested positive for covid-19.

BASEBALL Guardians, OF agree to deal

Outfielder Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians agreed Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that includes two option years that could take the deal to $39.5 million over seven seasons. The agreement was the club’s third long-term commitment this week. Straw was acquired in a July trade with Houston. He has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028. The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two home runs and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. But he showed more than enough to make the club believe he is worthy of a long-term investment.

Rockies bring back Helton

The Colorado Rockies are adding a new member to their baseball operations who just so happens to be their career leader in games, hits and pretty much every other hitting category. Retired first baseman Todd Helton joined the team as a special assistant to General Manager Bill Schmidt. Helton’s new role includes pitching in with some draft preparation and scouting but mostly focusing on assisting at the minor-league level. Helton spent 17 seasons with the Rockies, who selected him out of the University of Tennessee with the No. 8 pick in the 1995 draft. All Helton did was go on to become the franchise’s leader in runs (1,401), hits (2,519), doubles

(592), home runs (369) and RBI (1,406) to name a few.

TENNIS Jabeur, Bencic in finals

No. 4 seed Ons Jabeur continued her run of success the past two years at the Credit One Charleston (S.C.) Open, overcoming Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the championship. Jabeur of Tunisia will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, a 6-4, 6-3 winner of Ekaterina Alexandrova. For Jabeur, it was just more good play on the green clay surface at Charleston. She reached the semifinals of this event last year. A week later in a second tournament at the facility, Jabeur got a step further before losing in the final. Now, Jabeur has another chance of gaining her first win here and her second on the WTA tour. Jabeur had breezed through her first three matches without dropping a set. But Anisimova, the 20-year-old seeded 15th, pounced quickly on Jabeur’s mistakes to grab the first set. After Jabeur roared back to take the second set, Anisimova opened a 3-1 lead in the decider. Once more, Jabeur dug in to win five of the last six games and move forward. Jabeur and Bencic have only played once, the Swiss woman winning last year on the red clay of Madrid when Jabeur retired in the second set.

Big serves for Houston final

Tall, big-hitting Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka joke about being “serve-bots” and their similar styles of play will be on display against each other in the final of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. The fourth-seeded Isner, who won the Houston title in 2013, hit 17 aces Saturday to eliminate reigning champion Cristian Garin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. The third-seeded Opelka had 21 aces while beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5. The final today will be the sixth career meeting between the 24-year-old Opelka, who is listed by the ATP at 6-11, and the 36-year-old Isner, who is listed at 6-10. Opelka leads 4-1 head-to-head, with four victories in a row.

BASKETBALL NBA rescinds technical

Luka Doncic will be able to play for the Dallas Mavericks in their regular-season finale after the NBA office rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season Saturday, wiping out an automatic one-game suspension. The Mavericks, already guaranteed opening the playoffs at home, host San Antonio tonight. They still have the possibility of moving up to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. It was the second time this season that the league rescinded a technical foul called against the All-Star guard. Doncic got his latest tech at the end of the first quarter of the Mavericks’ 128-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. He was upset there was no foul called after he was undercut and knocked down when taking a shot from beyond midcourt. Crew chief Tony Brothers, who issued the tech, told a pool reporter after the game that Doncic wouldn’t stop complaining. Doncic, who had 39 points and 11 rebounds while playing only three quarters, said after the game that he was just asking how the play wasn’t a foul on the quarter-ending play.

MOTOR SPORTS Ganassi 1-2 at Long Beach

Chip Ganassi Racing scored a second consecutive IMSA victory by winning the Long Beach (Calif.) Grand Prix sports car race Saturday. Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande won from the pole in the No. 01 Cadillac in a 1-2 finish for Ganassi. The sister No. 02 Cadillac, which Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn drove to victory at Sebring last month, finished second. It was the 62nd IMSA victory for Ganassi, who has had a full weekend at Long Beach with both IndyCar and his sports cars running at the same time. He had six cars competing comprised of eight different drivers, and, star Jimmie Johnson broke his hand in a crash on Friday. Johnson plans to run the IndyCar race today with a carbon fiber cast on his right hand. Bourdais and Van der Zande both won for the first time in IMSA at Long Beach. Van der Zande beat Bamber by 3.761-seconds.

Former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton looks on before the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)







Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)





