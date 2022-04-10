Oklahoma big man draws attention from UA staff





University of Arkansas big man target Brandon Garrison shined at the recent the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team mini-camp, and Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman and his staff were fully aware.

"They texted me every day of the camp and told me how the coaches at USA was bragging on me and telling them I was doing good," Garrison said. "They said they heard good things from the camp."

Garrison, 6-9, 220 pounds, of Del City, Okla., was one of 46 athletes from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes to be selected to participate in the three-day event in New Orleans on April 1-3.

The event featured 10 4-star and eight 5-star prospects from the 2023 class.

"I feel like I gained a lot of confidence by scoring against the best players, locking some down, blocking shots," Garrison said. "I used my size and strength, and I feel like my confidence increased a lot."

Garrison, who has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Houston, Texas Tech, SMU and others, said he arrived in New Orleans anxious.

"I'm not going to lie because when I first got there, I was kind of nervous," he said. "Once I got there, I was like we're all like human beings."

Garrison was named the Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year this season and averaged 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds while helping the Eagles into the Class 5A state championship game.

ESPN rates Garrison a 4-star prospect and the No. 8 center in the nation for the 2023 class while ranking him the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma.

Musselman and his staff's communication with Garrison at New Orleans is the norm for the Hogs. He said Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Gonzaga are recruiting him the hardest.

"Arkansas hits me up every day if not that every other day," Garrison said. "Coach Musselman and Ronnie [Brewer] and the other coaches."

Garrison made an unofficial visit in December for the Hogs' victory over Arkansas-Little Rock and said he came away impressed with the crowd and facilities.

"I don't think it was like a sell-out game, but it was still like a good crowd," Garrison said.

The trip to Fayetteville likely won't be his last one with Garrison saying he plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in the fall.

He described his thoughts on Musselman.

"A coach that's trying to get you to the next level, will work you hard and will build a good bond with you," Garrison said.

Arkansas' back-to-back Elite Eight appearances give Garrison confidence in the program, he said.

"It tells me the coaches can get you there," Garrison said. "Obviously they're good coaches if they can take a team to the Elite Eight."

