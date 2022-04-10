Pet of the Week

Malcolm Look at this sweet boy! Sir Malcolm is three years old and fully vetted. He was part of a hoarding case and found living with 14 other cats and eight dogs in a tiny RV. He was hiding in a tiny cabinet above the bed, missing a large portion of his fur from stress and over grooming. Malcolm is very unique looking with his double cauliflower ears and long legs. He is in a foster home now and is thriving as a total lap cat. He loves making biscuits, curling up on the bed for a nap, laying on the heating pad, and playing on his brand new cat tree. He's ready to live the life of luxury that he's missed out on all of these years. He would love to fill your home full of snuggles, sweetness and smiles. You won't regret giving this sweet boy a chance.

Malcolm and friends can be adopted through Community Cats. More information is available at (501) 425-4284 and www.communitycatsglobal.org.