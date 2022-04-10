Protecting voters’pact with the city

The tax supporting Go Forward Pine Bluff may be the most far-reaching initiative Pine Bluff has ever seen.

When it was approved by voters, there was an undeniable handshake on the deal, binding residents with Pine Bluff's government. In essence, voters said we will vote for this and tax ourselves with the understanding that you will take the money we are making available to you and support the projects of Go Forward Pine Bluff.

The way forward has not been easy. On multiple occasions now, certain council members have attempted to divert the money earmarked for Go Forward and to use those tax dollars for other purposes.

Those other purposes are typically fine proposals. Few would argue that the police and fire department personnel don't need raises or their departments new equipment, for instance. But as we have stated in this space on numerous occasions that the need to give raises and buy equipment does not give council members carte blanche to take the Go Forward tax dollars and do with it as they will.

Again, if those projects are so keenly needed, these council members should rally voters and make their own deal with them to increase taxes sufficient to make those projects happen. To do otherwise, to take Go Forward's tax dollars for other purposes, would be to break the agreement voters made with Pine Bluff. And if that ever happens, there would be no reason for voters to ever trust the city's leadership again.

Fast forward to today. There has been some hand-wringing over a letter written by some well-known and powerful people in town. The letter concerns the upcoming City Council elections and says the city needs to support council candidates who support Mayor Shirley Washington and Go Forward's agenda.

One council member called the letter unethical. Another likened it to the idea that council members can be bought.

Such malarkey.

People and businesses open their checkbooks all the time to support candidates of their choice. One candidate for state representative, for instance, may be on one side of the abortion or global warming or gun registration debate and one may be on the other side, and each is supported financially by those who are on the same side of those issues.

For a handful of heavy hitters in town to put together a committee and some financing to support candidates who will support Go Forward and not tear it down is an expression by these people as to how serious the election is. Good for them in attempting to preserve Go Forward's agenda and its supportive underpinnings.

And if there's a group that wants to put in office candidates who are promising to kill the Go Forward agenda, those people can write their own letters and write their own checks. It's the American way.