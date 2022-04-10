Punchy Girl has extra punch, rallies down stretch for victory

HOT SPRINGS -- Sara Patterson said she might open a Punchy T-shirt concession at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Patterson said she bought hers on a whim after she found one on the internet. She wore it as she watched her filly Punchy Girl win the $150,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred fillies in 1:10.98 before an estimated crowd of 27,000 on Saturday.

"I'd never worn this shirt before," Patterson said. "I thought today would be a good day to pull it out. I might have to start selling some."

Punchy Girl, ridden by Elvin Gonzalez and trained by Jason Barkley, charged from the head of the stretch to catch early leader Derby Day Lassie and held off the late surge of Pattern Bet.

"The filly has matured so much," Patterson said. "She's shown a lot in training. [Barkley] has done a great job with her. He's kept her happy, and it showed today."

Punchy Girl, off at 9-2, finished a head in front of Harry Rosenblum's Pattern Bet, ridden by Freddy Manrrique and trained by Ron Moquett, who finished 21/4 lengths in front of the third-place early pacesetter Derby Day Lassie. Gold Strategy finished fourth, 41/4 lengths behind the winner.

It was the first Oaklawn stakes win for Punchy Girl, her owner, trainer, and jockey.

One Way or Another, the even-money favorite ridden by Jon Court and trained by Randy Morse, finished sixth in a field of eight.

"She has really started to mature," Barkley said. "It was nice to see her put it all together."

Derby Day Lassie, who held off Punchy Girl in her 6-furlong maiden win at Oaklawn on Dec. 10, led by three lengths through the opening quarter-mile in 22.29. Punchy Girl was in fifth, four lengths back and Pattern Bet was next to last, 111/2 lengths off the lead.

"I think [Manrrique] rode him exactly perfect," Moquett said. "They were going ridiculously fast up front, and she doesn't like to be rushed. We were a head bob from winning the race, so I can't say anything about the ride."

Manrrique filled in for jockey David Cabrera, who sustained head, neck and upper-back injuries after a spill in Oaklawn's first race Friday. His agent, Joe Santos, said chances for Cabrera to return to Oaklawn this season are "far-fetched."

At the half in 45.79, Derby Day Lassie led by 21/2 lengths. Punchy Girl was in fourth, three lengths back, and Pattern Bet was six lengths off the lead in sixth.

With a furlong left, Punchy Girl was a half length behind Derby Day Lassie but looked like the winner, provided she could survive Pattern Bet's charge.

"She finished strong, and I thought she was going to catch her, absolutely," Manrrique said.

Gonzalez said he had no doubt.

"I absolutely did not think we would get passed," he said. "That horse has really worked well in the mornings. I thought she was going to run."

Rosenblum sounded pleased but said he wished Pattern Bet had not given up so much ground.

"She ran a huge race, but she was just back too far," Rosenblum said.

Punchy Girl also won her last previous start, a maiden special weight over 1 1/16 miles from gate-to-wire at Oaklawn on Feb. 25, and worked four furlongs three times since, each in 47.80, the last on April 1.

Barkley said Punchy Girl would likely return to a route distance for her next start in the 1-mile Natural State Breeders' Stakes for 3-year-old fillies and mares bred in Arkansas on May 6.

"She been training great since her maiden win," Barkley said. "Every work she did was easy. We didn't ask her to go 47, which is what you like to see. The only concern I had today was the distance, just because she hadn't won at it yet. She'd be beaten by a couple of them in there, so it was nice to get that distance on her today."