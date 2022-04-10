Queen’s Gala concert aids H.O.M.E. center





The H.O.M.E Teen Youth Center in Little Rock was the beneficiary of The Queen's Gala Benefit Concert & Banquet, a March 26 event held at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock, and which celebrated the arts and activism in the community.

The event featured four hours of performances by gospel recording artist Jessica Reedy of BET's "Sunday's Best" and Tiffanie "TuTu" Agee, lead singer of the gospel recording group the Truthettes, along with others. Banquet honorees included Stop The Violence Founder Rev. Benny Johnson; Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore; and the late Delois Braggs of Awareness Center International. The Rev Hezekiah Stewart of The Watershed was honored with the Humanitarian Award.

Founded by its chief executive officer, Dionne Dantzler, the H.O.M.E. (House of Music & Entertainment) Teen Youth Center provides minority youth positive environments and outlets involving the performing arts while bringing awareness to drug and gang violence. Proceeds from the Queen's Gala were earmarked for the building of a new youth center that will double as a community outreach center.

Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









