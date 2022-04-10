Real estate transactions

Shadow Lake Little Rock, LLC, to Shadow Lake Property, LLC., 13111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls1-2, Shadow Lake $30,750,000.

Turtle Creek Little Rock, LLC, to Turtle Creek Property, LLC., 601 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock. Tract F, Turtle Creek $21,000,000.

Mapco Express, Inc. to Casey's Marketing Company, L1R, Miracle Land Replat $4,164,940.

Mapco Express, Inc. to Casey's Marketing Company, L1, NIT Replat- Love/Campbell Replat No.2, $3,158,618.

R & L Properties to Pointe Maumelle, LLC., Tract D-R, Maumelle Town Center Replat, $2,750,000.

G P, LLC, to Relyance Bank, NA L5, Riverside Properties, $2,300,000.

JETT Real Properties, LLC., to SFR3-060, LLC., L25 B1, Skylark Phase 3; L25, Harlton; L96, Lakeview Section C, Plat No.3 (See Document For Numerous Other Legal Descriptions), $1,787,500.

Mapco Express, Inc. to Casey's Marketing Company L4 B4, Springill Development $1,723,218.

PB General Holdings (MacArthur), LLC., to Springfield 1467, LLC.; Primer KG, LLC.; 6700 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. L2B, Geo W. Heilman, $1,576,246.

Parke Family Investments, LLC., to Dustin Hughes Investment Properties, LLC., 10400 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. L1R, Kierre & Lusk, $1,450,000.

Mapco Express, Inc. to Casey's Marketing Company, L2A, Bear Paw, $1,404,998.

Jason W. Everett; Sarah Everett to FCC Tract D Partnership, 8221 Ranch Blvd., Little Rock. Lot B-1RR, The Ranch Replat $1,100,000.

Riverbend Estates, LLC., to 7 Oaks Farm, LLC., L338, Mound Lake II Phase III, $800,000.

George B. Morledge, IV; Amy P. Morledge to Aaron L. Strobel; Amanda K. Strobel, 7 Ensbury Place, Little Rock. L44 B101, Chenal Valley, $793,500.

Chad M. Greenway; Karen C. Greenway to Blake Brickey Jacks; Sarah Elizabeth Jacks, 9 Ridgeview Court., Little Rock. L8, The Ridge, $779,000.

James H. Price Construction, Inc., to Jeffrey Scott Grimes; Stacia Welch Grimes, 16 Haywood Court., Little Rock. L53 B136, Chenal Valley, $756,280.

Entergy Arkansas, LLC., to City Of Little Rock, Pt SE NW 22-1N-11W, $712,861.

Paul D Broddick; Broddick Irrevocable Trust to Thomas E. Paulus; Janice M. Paulus, 130 Falata Circle, Little Rock. Lot D-33 B13, Chenal Valley- The Oaks $635,000.

Mapco Express, Inc to Casey's Marketing Company Lot A B24, Park Hill NLR $602,487.

David L. Ivers to Sarah Jacks Lindsey, Ls1-3 B5, Pulaski Heights $597,947.

Cox Construction Group, LLC., to Martin W. Catron, 117 Caurel Circle, Little Rock. L10 B58, Chenal Valley, $571,900.

Paul Allen Smith, Jr., to Harry E Moore; Sammie S Moore, Ls13-14 B216, Original City Of Little Rock, $550,000.

Terry L Akin; Shelly R Akin; Terry L. Akin, And Shelly R. Akin Revocable Trust to Elisei Cojocaru, Ls8-12 B24, Choctaw; Lot A-R, Primm Replat- Choctaw; Lot A, Rye Wholesale Company Replat- East Argenta, $550,000.

DSR Homes, LLC., to Rodney A. DeClue; Tracy A. DeClue, 107 Timberland Trail, Maumelle. L4, Natural Trail Estates $515,000.

Mapco Express, Inc to Casey's Marketing Company Pt SE SW 6-1N-12W $500,000.

Jeremy Glover; Khalid Shaikh to Mary Jean Ford; Mary Jean Ford Revocable Trust, Ls4-5 B1, Fairfax Terrace, $492,000.

Orest Dutko; Myra Dutko to Charlie P Roster, Jr.; Sarah B. Roster, 126 Calais Drive, Maumelle. L433, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $464,500.

Theodore Curtis Bailey to Brooke C. Walls; Joshua Keith Walls, 211 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock. L43 B9, Pleasant Valley, $460,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to John Russell; Polly Russell, 19 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L35 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $452,575.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Mark Greenhaw, 122 Copper Cir., Little Rock. L14 B1, Copper Run Phase I, $436,000.

Miller Emis, P.A., to Henrietta M. Norris, 13100 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock. L7, Carriage Creek Phase II, $435,000.

Peter McIndoe; Debra McIndoe to Joseph Taylor Bailey; Colleen Kimberly Carr, 3021 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L17 B24, Pleasant Valley, $425,000.

Brent Ashcraft; Lindsey Ashcraft to Stephen Allan Hobbs; Julie G. Hobbs, 11575 Crystal Bay Cir., North Little Rock. L11, Riverbend On The Arkansas Replat-Riverview Luxury Townhouses, $425,000.

Becky I Stricklin; W. J. Stricklin(dec'd) to Brandon Bernshausen, 9604 Bridge Creek Road, Sherwood, L32A, Bridge Creek Farms, $415,000.

Joseph E. Quigley; Karen J. Quigley to Ba Thuy Tien Le; Kim Le Nicholas; Terrance Nicholas, 1817 Creekview Drive, Sherwood. L15 B10, Creekside, $400,000.

Paul Benson; Karen Benson; Benson Restoration, LLC, to Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc., Tract A, Country Club Of Arkansas, Village Way; Pt NW NE 4-2N-13W, $400,000.

Lori Sattler to Lance D. Kordsmeier; Tina S. Kordsmeier, 103 Villandry Court, Maumelle. L493R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $400,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Bank OZK Pt., SW NE 17-1N-12W, $397,000.

Wes H Sutton to Jennings Boyette; Brittany Boyette, 15400 Beau Vue, Little Rock. Pt NW 18-2N-13W (Tract 2, Beau Vue Estates Unrecorded), $395,000.

Robert M Smith to Johnny Russell Stanfield; Frances Stanfield, 4 Westchester Court, Little Rock. L22, Westchester Phase II-A, $385,000.

Sylvia P Ambrogio to Willie William Lloyd, Jr; Marque Allyson Lloyd 160 Marseille Dr., Maumelle, L362, The Country Club Of Arkansas $383,000 3/14/22

Michael Joe Casanova; Rebecca Jo Casanova to Raven Washington; Michael Washington, II, 11 Duquesne Drive, Little Rock. L17 B49, Chenal Valley, $382,500.

Michael Joe Casanova; Rebecca Jo Casanova; Michael And Rebecca Casanova Living Trust to Raven Washington; Michael Washington, II, 11 Duquesne Drive, Little Rock. L17 B49, Chenal Valley, $382,500.

Anna R Shreeve; Shreeve Family Revocable Living Trust to Amy Madeline Bailey, L41, Montagne Court Phase V, $382,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc to Long Sy; Mien Trinh, 17 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L6 B4, Copper Run Phase IIA, $375,000.

Rebecca E Finney; Darrell R Finney to Daniel Hopkins; Haley Hopkins, 57 Berney Way Drive, Little Rock. L24 B19, Chenal Valley, $375,000.

Mcarthur Hoglund; Maren M. Hoglund to Steve J. Elliott; Debbie J. Elliott, L80, Secluded Hills Phase II, $362,480.

Julie Rasmussen; Jesse Rasmussen to Debbie Dealba, L8 B7, Wildwood Place, $360,000.

James J. Chung, Jr.; Areim Kim to Sultana's Property, LLC., Ls6-8, Nelson Burton, $360,000.

Jon W. Burks; Janelle H. Burks to Gregory Wayne Weaver, 108 Caddo River Court, North Little Rock. L14 B39, Overbrook, $360,000.

John Treloggan to Miller Emis, P.A., 13100 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock. L7, Carriage Creek Phase II, $355,000.

Janet Brewer; Loren Impson to Jordan Ray Eastin. 128 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock. L4, Pebble Beach Park, $350,000.

James Carlisle; Brenda Carlisle to W & W Rental Properties, LLC., 1207 S. Spring St., Little Rock. Ls1-6 B195, Original City Of Little Rock, $350,000.

Richard E. Cason; Julia A. Cason to Monie Johnson, 2100 S. Arch St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B4, Weldon E. Wright, $349,900.

DA Phillips Homes, LLC., to Matthew Taylor King; Alyssa Danielle King, 885 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L24, Millers Glen Phase 5, $345,500.

Morgan Blair to Kristi P. Imbro; Raymond J. Imbro, 24 Trelon Drive, Little Rock. L14 B48, Chenal Valley, $340,000.

Andrew Bethards; Sarah Michelle Bethards to FILU, LLC., L647, St. Charles, $339,500.

Mike W. Callahan; Kelly Callahan to Pamela Huddleston, 9524 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L42, Millers Glen Phase 3, $325,000.

David Blackman to Jonathan Haskett; Elizabeth Haskett, 8 Briarstone Drive, Sherwood. L6 B5, Oakbrooke Phase II, $320,000.

Margaret Ann Fallon; Marijo Valentine; Ellen F Callaway; Jane Eason to Kiyen Kikyun Kim, 1 Denby Drive, North Little Rock. L38 B48, Lakewood, $320,000.

Trina S Jones to Narendranath Dattuluri; Aishwarya Sathyamurthy, L217, Capitol Lakes Estates, Phase 1-B, $300,000.

James E. Engelhorn, Jr.; Laura A. Engelhorn to Melanie Blair; Scott Blair; 13 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L162, Sturbridge Phase III, $292,000.

Phillip Battles; Aimee Battles to Conya M. Spencer, 9601 Westlake Circle, Sherwood. L46, Millers Crossing Phase I, $290,501.

Clean Tech Ventures, Inc. to Mobile Auto Care & Lube, LLC., Pt E/2 SW SE 35-1N-13W, $290,000.

Barinedum F. Bakor to Casey Simans, L15B, Wandering Ridge, $285,101.

Heirs/Devisees Of William L. Darnell, Jr. (dec'd) to Joshua Hankins, 13 Wingfield Circle, Little Rock. L1, Wingfield $285,000.

Scott A. Smith to Dianna L. Smith; Roger W Smith, 14416 Old River Road, Scott. L27, River Manor Estates Phase B $280,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc. to Kenyon Alexander Lewis; Kiesha Renee Lewis, 13605 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L302, Ashley Downs Phase I, $278,800.

Kim Hughes to Darren J. Bednar; Donna D Bednar, L96, Phase River Manor Estates, $275,000.

Larry E. Phillips; Patsy S. Phillips to Catherine Love, 412 Chenal Woods Drive, #334, Little Rock. Unit 334, Bldg 300, Chenal Woods HPR, $274,900.

CitiMortgage, Inc. to Real Estate Commercial I, Inc., 12 Reynard Court, Little Rock. L9, Foxcroft, $273,000.

Maggie Leigh Aucoin to Jeevanakumari Chalichimala, 15307 Governors Lake Drive, Little Rock. L44, Governor's Manor PRD- Capital Lakes Estates, $270,000.

SFR3-020, LLC., to Skipper L. Thurman; Jordan L. Thurman, 905 Vinson St., Little Rock. L139, Treasure Hill Section 3, $270,000.

Bobby Wayne Little; Sheryl Ann Little; Bobby Wayne Little And Sheryl Ann Little Trust Number One to Ian VanBergen; Lauren VanBergen, 7246 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L105 B1, Gap Creek, $270,000.

First Pentecostal Church Of Jesus Christ to George V. Murphy; Amanda Murphy, 4319 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock. L22 B207, Park Hill NLR, $266,000.

Rachel Sims to Payton Seelinger; Chelsea Seelinger, 6423 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. L81, Cammack Woods $265,000.

Rett Bradford Thompson; Caroline Yasmine Nardi to Sheryl W. McKelvey, 1210 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L4 B2, Hollenberg, $265,000.

Ammon Clay Collins; Connie Lee Collins; Ammon And Connie Collins Living Trust to Christopher Lee Runnels; Stephanie Del Runnels, Pt SW SE 21 & Pt NW NE 28-4N-10W, $260,000.

Dennis W. Morrow to Blizzard Properties, LLC., 6712 Waverly Drive, Little Rock. L4 B4, Hollywood Replat, $255,000.

Karen L East to Opal Investments, LLC., 7215 Richwood Road, Little Rock. L484, Kingwood Place, $255,000.

Ladonna Hobson; Ladonna Hobson to Heather Kaplon, 103 Adrienne Court, Maumelle. L1136, Sologne- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD, Phase XVII, $254,000.

Lee B. Jines to Shelbie Holladay; Tab Hartman, 11 Ridgeton Court, Little Rock. L37 B7, Cherry Creek, $252,000.

Anthony Gay; Julianne M. Koch to Angkor Assets, LLC., L308, Ludington Heights, $250,000.

Natt Denefe; Samantha Denefe to Todd Jason Hensley; Kimberly Ann Bradford, 7312 Marchel Lateral Road, North Little Rock. Pt SE SW 24-3N-13W, $250,000.

Chase T. Webb; Judith M. Brown to Mary E. Roberts, 102 Dennison St., Little Rock. L2 B3, Capitol View, $240,000.

Harvey Casey; Laura Casey to Beverly Kim Knoll, 722 Bryan St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B21, Success, $240,000.

Smith Brothers Development, LLC., to Major Peak Properties, LLC, 9002 McCain Road, A-B, Jacksonville. Ls1-5, Copeland Manor, $235,000.

Caihong Jiang to Kelsey Loraditch; Mitch Biscomb, 13811 Sweet Bay Drive, Little Rock. L3 B5, Parkway Place, $234,000.

Richard E. Harper to Earl Moseby; Yvette Moseby, 70 Bentley Circle, Little Rock. L70, Bentley Court Phase II, $230,000.

Hamed Khalili Ardestani to Melissa Ann Maini, 1011 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L4 B18, Gibralter Heights, $230,000.

Sandra Boswell; Leah Eckart to Casey D. Jacoby, Jr; Savannah R. Jacoby, 4049 Austin Lakes Circle, Sherwood, L159, Austin Lakes, $230,000.

Robert K. Goosen; Kimberly J. Stoneman to Peter Sidarous, 12533 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L12 B3, Walton Heights, $230,000.

Rachel E. Delong to Jennifer Lingle; Matthew Lingle, 4817 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L27 B12, Lakewood, $225,500.

Massey Homes, Inc. to Wendy V. Jimenez; Agustin Jimenez; Zoila A. Velasco, 4412 Edgemere St., North Little Rock. L71 B207, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

G.L. Vaughan Properties, LLC., to Austin Childers, 12024 Brook Forest Drive, Little Rock. L85, Sandpiper Creek $225,000.

Robert Allen Young, Jr.; April Leanne Young to Kami Sue Perez; Jon David Spencer Perez, 205 Devon Ave., Sherwood. L12 B308, Park Hill NLR, $220,000.

Cedric D. Perkinson to John M. Huerta, 20 Pamela Lane, Sherwood. L13, Webster Grove, $220,000.

Karl Brandon Middleton to Adam A. Hope, 5316 B St., Little Rock. L17 B15, Pfeifer, $220,000.

Lindsey Watson Allen to Claire Olivia Shannon; Michael Shannon; Jennifer S. Shannon, 408 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L15, Queen Manor, $217,500.

John G. Wheeler; Joy L. Gentry; Jackie L Wheeler; John G. Wheeler Residential Trust to John G. Wheeler Residential Trust L7R, First Fairway, $212,900.

Charra S. Marks; Fabian A. Marks to Tyrell Rouse, 5600 Trammel Estates Drive, North Little Rock. L302, Trammel Estates Phase II, $212,000.

SHF Ranches, Inc to Brian Hirrel; Teresa Michaels, 611 Choctaw Circle, Little Rock. L338, Briarwood, $211,000.

Adam E. Sauer to BSFR III Owner I, LLC., 13608 Woodbrook Drive, Little Rock. L21 B3, Cedar Ridge, $211,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Ebony Profit, 371 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L5, Stagecoach Meadows, $210,490.

Tina M. Eoff; Tina M. Eoff Revocable Trust Declaration to Tina M. Eoff, L164, Sandpiper Phase II, $205,000.

Nikolay Simeonov Stefanov; Scott Darnell to Gokulakrishna U. Naidu, 9 Cherrywood Court, Little Rock. L80, Sandpiper Section A, $202,000.

Clay Caithers; Myra C. Runyon Revocable Trust to Willie Chism 3123 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L11 B29, Park Hill NLR $200,000 3/14/22

Courtney Hagar to Jeffrey Dang; Karen Dang, 3025 Salinas De Hidalgo, North Little Rock. L7 B1, Villages Of San Luis, $200,000.

Kmax Funding, Inc to Floyd M. Mathews, Jr., Pt SW NE & Pt S/2 NW 5-4N-10W, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Ossie Wesley, 45 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L1, Stagecoach Meadows, $199,340.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Alyson Walker, 8 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L30, Stagecoach Meadows, $198,890.

George V. Murphy to Stephen Tate, 4707 Edgemere St., North Little Rock. L10 B207, Park Hill NLR, $195,000.

Matthew Stinnett; Eleanor Stinnett to Jacqueline Haygood, 4600 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock. L6 B6, Lakewood, $190,100.

Riviera Partners, LLC., to Randall L. Marsh; Janice C. Marsh; The Randall L. Marsh Revocable Trust; The Janice C. Marsh Revocable Trust Unit 308, Riviera HPR, $185,000.

Timothy W. Carney; Kelly T. Carney to Creshelle Nash, L18R, Mountain Crest Estates Phase I, $185,000.

Debbie Roper Bryant; The Debbie Bryan Revocable Trust to Trisha Karter, 5005 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L36 B25, Lakewood, $182,000.

Billie Johnston; Ray Johnston (dec'd) to Shawnice Joyner, 805 Silver Hill Road, North Little Rock. L7 B5, Green Hills, $180,000.

Faye P. Camnichael to Melissa Long, L30 B315, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

Jon Derek Brownlee to Rickey K. Rowland, 26 Conniewood Drive, Little Rock. L41, Buffalo Section B, $175,000.

Whitney Blaire Padgett to Tina Jean Deleon, 1301 Oak Forest Drive, Jacksonville. L63, Parkview, $168,000.

Millie C. Williams; Jimmy L. Williams (dec'd) to Onterrio Brown; Michelle Jenkins-Brown, 2813 Linda Kay Drive, Little Rock. L61R, Sara Lynn Phase II, $166,500.

Kevin Eibes; Elizabeth Eibes to Lane Moore. 7720 Christensen St., Sherwood. L1 B6, Club Road Terrace, $165,500.

Pamela Faye Huddleston; The Pamela Faye Huddleston Living Trust to Joshua Brandon; Katie Brandon, 44 Oakbrooke Drive, Sherwood. L11 B8, Oakbrooke Phase VII, $165,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Srikanth Kothakanti; Priyanka Kothakanti, L22 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood, Phase 2, $164,000.

Eric Bean; Jennifer Bean to Stephanie Jo Quallebaum, 507 Hemphill Road, Sherwood. L5 B3, Grandview, $162,000.

Jada Shantaiel Brown to BSFR III Owner I, LLC., 12805 Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock. L290, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $160,000.

Lily Park to Tucker Brian Campbell; Jacqueline Elisabeth Hibbett, 38 Sheila Drive, Sherwood. L70, Stone Section D, $160,000.

Billy R .Thomas; Beverly Thomas to Paulette M. Bell, 9108 Byron Drive, Little Rock. L23, Patton Place, $155,000.

Gregorio Cortes to Silvia M. Dyer; Gregory Ethan Dyer, 700 E. Ninth St., Apt 6A, Little Rock. L6A, Quapaw Tower HPR, $155,000.

Vickie K. Smith to BSFR III Owner I, LLC., 309 Markwood, Little Rock. L8, Kaylin Hills, $150,000.

Satana A Carr; Charles Kidd to Suman Maity, 3108 N. Olive St, North Little Rock. L3 B29, Park Hill NLR, $150,000.