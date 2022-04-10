Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK J's Little Man in the ninth

BEST BET Jerry's Eighty in the fourth

LONG SHOT Coach Adams in the seventh

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 170-506 (33.6%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

COAL TRUTH** is a two-time winner at Oaklawn who is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and he races for high percentage trainer Rob Atras for the first time. IKE has been freshened since tiring over a sloppy track in January, but he is working well and may be the controlling speed under leading rider David Cabrera. SLICK SILVER was a clear winner at a higher claiming price earlier in the meeting, and he was claimed out of his last start by a leading stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Coal TruthSantanaAtras8-5

1 IkeCabreraMoquett4-1

2 Slick SilverCohenDiodoro3-1

5 Love NestSaezBarkley5-1

3 Chicory BlueEikleberryLitfin10-1

6 Mine My TimeGonzalezBarkley6-1

4 Fort RidgeLopezHewitt12-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

PRACTICAL MAN* was forwardly placed before tiring in a two-turn debut last month, but he recorded a nice subsequent five-furlong breeze and is taking a drop in class for winning connections. LA FLECHA has earned the fastest Beyer figures, while competing against better than these. However, he appears to do his best running on a wet track. REMEMBER NORMANDY is taking a slight drop on the heels of an improved fourth-place finish, and he has shown a versatile running style.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Practical ManArrietaMaker5-1

5 La FlechaCabreraMorse2-1

7 Remember NormandyContrerasContreras7-2

8 Nugget of GraceJordanSmith7-2

1 Tiz the JourneyHarrZito10-1

3 Dude Drop KidBaileyDixon8-1

4 Tequila RevolutionGonzalezMason8-1

2 Mountain PineMedellinLitfin20-1

3 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CANADIAN GINGER*** had to overcome a slow start and traffic in a deceptively good two-length victory, and she has more than enough back class to move up and repeat. ROCK STAR PARKING raced close to the leaders before taking over and winning at this same class level only nine days ago. HEADLAND is not the stake-winning mare she used to be, but she is adding blinkers and may lead this field past every pole.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Canadian GingerCabreraAsmussen3-1

2 Rock Star ParkingArrietaContreras7-2

1 HeadlandContrerasHobby5-2

3 Ghaaleb the GreatCastilloMcKnight3-1

4 IzzybellaHiraldoMoysey5-1

6 Athenas SongSantanaVillafranco8-1

4 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

JERRY'S EIGHTY*** has won three of four fast track sprint races, and his ability to rate and finish is well-suited in this field of front-runners. CAIRAMA has not sprinted since a third-place finish behind Kavod in the Advent, and he is another who will benefit from a contentious early pace. CHARCO earned two restricted stake-placed finishes at Fair Grounds, and he has finished in the money in all eight of his career races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Jerry's EightySaezSmith4-1

6 CairamaCabreraAsmussen7-2

1 CharcoSantanaAsmussen2-1

3 PenetratorGarciaHollendorfer5-2

4 Philo BeddoeFrancoStuart8-1

2 Swift TapEikleberryMoquett6-1

5 Purse $29,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

GRAVES MILL ROAD** has finished second in both of his fast track races at the meeting, and he was claimed last time out by a leading stable and figures the one to beat. MO HEAT had blinkers removed in his last start and responded with an eight-length maiden win at this nine-furlong distance, and he raced best without blinkers earlier in his career. GALACTIC EMPIRE has been badly overmatched in his past two races, but he is a logical contender in this spot.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Graves Mill RoadCohenDiodoro5-2

7 Mo HeatBaileyMurphy4-1

3 Galactic EmpireFrancoLukas9-2

6 Helluva LifeArrietaBroberg12-1

8 Pa Ma's AmosSaezAsmussen5-1

2 KnievelCabreraBroberg7-2

1 Mega MaxHarrCates10-1

5 Bold MinisterEikleberryRichard15-1

6 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

PROJECT THUNDER** competed in a maiden allowance turf race at Gulfstream in his only start in 2021, and he has always trained well on dirt, and trainer Robertino Diodoro also owns this gelding. LAKE TAHOE is finally back at a preferred distance after three dull route performances, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden claiming ranks. DEMURO competed against better last summer on the east coast, and he is adding blinkers after a disappointing 2022 debut.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Project ThunderHarrDiodoro2-1

4 Lake TahoeCabreraMoquett7-2

10 DemuroSaezAsmussen4-1

6 Bon DeuxMedellinVillafranco8-1

8 Brody BoucherGonzalezJacquot6-1

9 ConfessBorelSoto20-1

5 GlassatoCanchariLitfin12-1

2 We Thank YouBaileyBarrett10-1

7 The Z ManEikleberryRichard30-1

11 Great AwakeningCourtLauer30-1

1 Razor RayJordanLauer20-1

7 Purse $32,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

COACH ADAMS** has been consistently good when under the care of trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, and he has recorded three sharp works since his last race. SECRETARY AT WAR has crossed the wire no worse than second in five consecutive races, and he has proven route ability. CAN IMAGINE is a two-time winner at the current meeting, and he is likely the one to catch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Coach AdamsCastilloHollendorfer6-1

1 Secretary At WarHiraldoAshauer4-1

2 Can ImagineSantanaBrennan5-1

6 Something NaturalArrietaContreras3-1

4 BuxterhooterCabreraRichard6-1

7 Stock DealGonzalezBarkley7-2

5 Major KongCourtPetalino8-1

8 KierkegaardGarciaWilliams10-1

8 Purse $107,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

MAN IN THE CAN** finished second in a pair of restricted stakes last season at Oaklawn, and he dominated a solid field of state-bred rivals in his first race in 2022. SOUIXPER CHARGER finished second behind a heavily favored winner in a useful sprint-stake effort, and he also finished second behind the top selection in his only two-turn race of the season. TEMPT FATE was a dominate state-bred runner last season at Oaklawn, and the front-runner is the one they'll have to catch to win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Man in the CanEikleberryMoquett5-2

5 Souixper ChargerQuinonezPrather7-2

7 Tempt FateSantanaDeville4-1

1 K J's NobilityCabreraHawley5-1

3 Bandit PointHarrCline5-1

2 Promising ShoesArrietaBroberg10-1

6 More Than BlessedPereiraCascio8-1

8 Smarty GrimesFrancoBroberg15-1

9 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

J'S LITTLE MAN**** has been racing competitively in stronger maiden races, while earning Beyer figures that are clearly fastest in this field. KISSOFTHENILE has raced poorly in two races on a fast track, but he was a good third in a maiden allowance race on a wet track. Tough to figure. PERIPATETIC is wearing blinkers for the first time, and he is switching riders.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 J's Little ManCabreraMartin5-2

8 KissofthenileContrerasLukas3-1

6 PeripateticCanchariWitt6-1

4 DudleyEikleberryStuart6-1

3 Orbital StarrMedellinPrather6-1

2 My Kinda TetonBaileyRhea5-1

1 Morning DriveGonzalezLauer10-1

9 Howl YeahBoulangerDimmett20-1

7 Taylor TownCourtWilliams20-1