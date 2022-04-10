RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Northside’s Darnell makes pitch memorable

FORT SMITH -- Jayden Darnell got the pitch that he liked and made it memorable on Thursday afternoon.

Darnell belted a two-run homer that was kind of the knock-out punch in the fourth inning in Northside's 12-2 win at Hunt's Park in a nonconference win over rival Southside.

Leading, 7-2, with one out and Mason Kincannon on first as the courtesy runner for catcher Will Rollans, who had walked for the third time, Darnell lined a two-strike fastball over the fence in dead left.

"I was really trying to see a fast ball deep and catch it in the zone, barrel one up and hit it hard," Darnell said. "I found that pitch."

Darnell also was part of a three-run fifth inning that ended the game early via the run rule for Northside.

It doesn't get much better for the Northside seniors, who defeated their rivals for the first time in their high school career.

"It doesn't," Darnell said. "I've been here for three years but it's always been fun to play Southside. They're always good competition. They always have a good team. I have a couple of buddies on there so it's fun competing with them and playing the game."

The two teams didn't play two years ago due to the early cancellation of the spring sports because of Covid. Last year, Southside stunned Northside in the only meeting between the two teams with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-6 walk-off victory making Thursday's win even better.

"It was a tough loss," Darnell said. "This felt good especially the way we did it. It was a good game."

Darnell drove in four runs, including his team-leading fifth homer of the season.

"It was a good day for the team," Darnell said.

Northside coach Will Hankins tweaked the lineup for Thursday's nonconference game sandwiched in between Tuesday's 6A-Central game against North Little Rock and Friday's conference game at Cable.

Hankins put senior outfielder Eli Caldarera in the nine-hole in the lineup after batting clean-up most of the year. He responded with a double in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the fifth inning that provided the final two runs.

"Eli has been great for us all year batting in the four-hole," Hankins said. "We decided to drop him down to the nine-hole to let him see some more pitches. He had a good day and came through with that to walk it off."

Also, Thursday, with 6A-West conference games on Tuesday against North Little Rock and Friday at Cabot sandwiched around Thursday's nonconference game, Hankins handed the ball to freshman McLane Moody on the mound.

"When we asked him Wednesday if he was ready to go, he said 'yes, sir' and I meant on the mound," Hankins said. "Then he was big-eyed and said 'yes, sir' again and I told him he was pitching. When he got here, he was asking when he needed to be ready so I knew he had it in him and that he was feeling good about it."

He responded with nine strikeouts, earning the win with 4-1/3 innings of work with 98 pitches. He walked two in the first inning after two outs but coaxed a grounder for escape the inning.

"Once he got through the first inning, I knew we were going to see something special," Hankins said.

Northside plays two 6A-Central games at Hunt's Park, hosting Little Rock Southwest on Tuesday and Bryant on Thursday to start the second half of the double round robin schedule.

FORT SMITH

Athletic director involved

Michael Beaumont couldn't think of any better way to enjoy the rivalry between Northside and Southside on Thursday than on the field.

"Part of my job is to be part of their lives, and it's just fun to be around them all the time," Beaumont said. "I live through them."

So, the Fort Smith Director of Athletics and Student Activities donned the umpiring gear and umpired third base on Thursday.

"I hadn't done that in a long time so it was exciting to be back out here," Beaumont said. "I had done this at about every level. It has been 20-plus years, but what better time to get back on the horse than at the Northside-Southside game."

Beaumont asked Northside coach Will Hankins and Southside coach Dale Harpenau about him umpiring before the game.

"I had let both coaches know to see how much of a problem it was going to be," Beaumont said. "Both of them said they were excited to have me out here."

Beaumont only had one close play at third in the third inning on a throw from Southside first baseman Duncan Cravens to shortstop David Sorg covering third on tag of Northside runner Jayden Weiler that completed a double play.

"It was a three-man crew so for a big game it is nice to have that extra guy," Beaumont said. "It was fun."

VAN BUREN

First-place Pointers

At the Field of Dreams complex on the Arkansas River on Wednesday, the Pointers swept Mountain Home, 9-2, and, 5-0.

A few miles away, on Pointer Trail on Thursday, the Lady Pointers swept Mountain Home, 7-6, and 6-2.

The sweeps left both teams tied atop the 5A-West as the conference season approaches the half-way point.

"They're real fun to watch," Van Buren Director of Activities Drew Cone said. "What I love is the excitement and enthusiasm, girls and boys. They are very unselfish groups. They're excited when someone does well and enthusiastic. It's exciting when teams are so close and tight knit and cheering each other on."

The defending state champ Pointers are tied with Greenbrier with 5-1 conference records. The two teams split their doubleheader to open the season with both teams earning one-run wins; Greenbrier, 6-5, in the opener and Van Buren, 2-1 in the nightcap.

The Lady Pointers are also tied with Greenbrier atop the conference standings, also both at 5-1. Both teams split their conference-opening doubleheader but Greenbrier owns the head-to-head tie breaker with a 10-2 win the second game after Van Buren won the lid lifter, 6-4.

Wednesday, the Pointers doubleheader sweep was behind dominant pitching performances.

Devin Gattis and Eli Gilreath combined to allow just 11 hits in the two games.

Gilreath struck out 13 in the complete-game shutout in the second game.

Presley Nichols knocked in two runs with a 4-for-4 day at the plate in the first game.

The Lady Pointers won the first game in dramatic fashion on Thursday.

Kyleigh Kuykendall doubled home Aspen Cone with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to crack a 6-6 tie.

"They had a chance to hang their head when Mountain Home hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to go up a run," Cone said. "They didn't hang their head and pulled out an extra-inning win. This softball team has grown up a lot and doing real well."

Ashlyn Michael belted a two-run homer in the third inning.

In the second game, Ember Caldwell allowed just one earned run, scattered four hits and struck out five.

Van Buren travels to Alma on Tuesday to continue the 5A-West schedule.

ALMA

Toasting history

Before Friday's nonconference game against Southside, the Airedales stepped back in time as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2002 state championship team.

"That was a great group," former Alma baseball coach Brooks Witherspoon said. "We started a sophomore at third, and the rest of the positions were seniors, our courtesy runner was a senior and our designated hitter was a senior. I knew we were going to be pretty good."

Alma finished 21-6 and beat Batesville,, which was coached by current University of Central Arkansas baseball coach Allen Gum in the championship game, 7-0, behind a complete-game three-hit shutout by Shane Hubbard, who improved to 10-1 with the win.

"That group played together for a long time," Witherspoon said. "It didn't start out great but it finished great."

The Airedales started 5-5 that season and was swept by Greenbrier in a doubleheader to start conference play.

"We probably had eight errors in each game," Witherspoon said. "We had a meeting out there in left field after the game, and we didn't lose another conference game. The kids responded."

Alma survived a 9-8 win over Magnolia in the second round of the state tournament and then a 16-14 slugfest over Nettleton and slugger Justin Fry, who hit grand slams in the first and second innings, in the semifinals.

"He had nine RBIs," Witherspoon said. "He was on deck with the bases loaded and two outs, and we got a soft liner to short. It was a wild game."

Alma will host Van Buren for a 5A-West doubleheader on Tuesday.

BOONEVILLE

Bashing Lady Bearcats

The Lady Bearcats bashed out a 29-0 win over Cossatot River on Tuesday, sort of.

They needed just four hits in the game to score their 29 runs, taking advantage of 17 walks, eight hit batsmen, and six errors.

Karmen Kent walked four times, and Caroline Smithson scored five runs, Smithson had one of Booneville four hits and knocked in two runs.

Booneville led 14-0 in the fifth inning when the Lady Bearcats batted around twice, sending 19 batters to the plate.

Lexi Franklin went the necessary five innings on the mound for the win with 13 strikeouts and recording her second no-hitter of the season.

The win kept Booneville undefeated at 3-0 in the 3A-4 South division.