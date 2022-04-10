ROUGHRIDERS 8, TRAVELERS 7

The Arkansas Travelers fell to 0-2 with a loss to the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Arkansas trailed 8-4 entering the top of the ninth inning. The Travs cut the lead to 8-7 with three solo home runs by Zach DeLoach, Jake Scheiner and Joe Rizzo to begin the inning.

However, the Travs could not complete the comeback as Connor Hoover struck out, Riley Unroe grounded out and Matt Scheffler popped out.

Scheiner led the Travs offensively, going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI. Rizzo had two hits.

Levi Stoudt (0-1) took the loss for Arkansas after allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 5 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Jack Leiter, who was drafted second overall by the Texas Rangers last year, made his Class AA debut Saturday. The former Vanderbilt hurler allowed 1 run on 1 hit in 3 innings while striking out 7, earning a no-decision.

Frisco led 1-0 after two innings, then the Travs tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning on Cade Marlowe's RBI single.

The RoughRiders made it 2-1 in the fifth and added three runs in the sixth for a 5-1 advantage.

The Travs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning with DeLoach's bases-loaded walk and Scheiner's two-run single to pull within 5-4. But Frisco extended their lead to 8-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services