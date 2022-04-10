Running back Dyer-Jones commits to Hogs as a PWO

Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones accepted a preferred walk-on offer and committed to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Saturday.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith extended the offer.

“I’m really excited," Dyer-Jones said. "I’m thankful for the opportunity."

Dyer-Jones, 5-9, 195 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over interest from Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and others.

Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu is high on Dyer-Jones’ ability.

“He is a strong, fast, determined and physical runner,” Cohu said in an earlier interview. “He’s one of the strongest guys in the weight room. He’s a thick guy, but it’s solid muscle. He runs (4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash), so he’s really fast. He’s consistently ran that in all these camps and combines. He has great contact balance. He keeps his feet churning really well.”

Dyer-Jones rushed 235 times for 1,756 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior and rushed for more 1,400 yards as a junior.

The cousin of former Auburn running back, Michael Dyer, Dyer-Jones said he plans to report to Fayetteville in June or July.







