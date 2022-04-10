Sex offender gets 6-year term

BENTONVILLE — A circuit judge sentenced a Level 3 sex offender to six years in prison for violating conditions of his probation by going to the Bentonville Community Center.

Kenneth Peterson, 66, of Rogers pleaded guilty to being a registered sex offender prohibited from entering a water park owned or operated by a local government.

Judge Brad Karren held a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Peterson was placed on six years of state-supervised probation in 2015 after pleading guilty to sexual indecency with a child. The charge involved a 10-year-old boy. He was ordered to register as a sex offender and was assessed at Level 3, according to court documents.

Briana Robbins, deputy prosecutor, filed the motion to revoke Peterson’s probation.

Arkansas law prohibits Level 3 or 4 sex offenders from entering a water park owned or operated by a local government.

Probation officers visited Peterson’s home Sept. 11, 2020, and saw several beach towels in his living room, according to a probable cause affidavit. The officers asked Peterson if he had been swimming, and Peterson told them he had been going to the Bentonville Community Center, according to the affidavit in the case.

Peterson went to the center 17 times from July 31, 2020, to Sept. 9, 2020. He previously had been removed from the Rogers Public Library, according to the affidavit.

Karren revoked Peterson’s probation and sentenced him to six years in prison for the charge related to going to the center.