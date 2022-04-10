OPINION | LET'S TALK: Shifting the clutter in our life





Yeah, so Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote, in his 1842 poem "Locksley Hall" that "in the spring a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love."

It's also the time Tired Old Harried Folks' fancy wearily turns to thoughts of spring cleaning.

Does my memory serve me well that spring cleaning was once actually sort of an exciting, invigorating task? One in which we happily put winter clothes and decorations away and brought out warm-weather stuff while pretty greenery and fragrant blossoms — whose ill effects on our sinuses we were ideally armed with meds to battle — popped up outside our windows?

If we did once picture spring cleaning thusly, that picture has gone the way of (relatively) firm body parts and partying stamina.

With Dre and me — a middle-aged married couple trying to own a lot of stuff in a charming but tiny rented abode — spring cleaning is mostly about trying to shift stuff around in a way that looks as aesthetically pleasing as possible under the circumstances. It's a far cry from how the Talkmistress expected to be living at this age ... in the midst of uncluttered, Old World, champagne-glass-toting, brocade dressing-gown-wearing elegance.

The biggest fly in the ointment: clutter, which I've addressed here before, especially as far as books are concerned. I try to stick by this rule: Bring something new into the place, look for something to get rid of. Yet our clutter continues to breed like oyster-eating rabbits.

Every once in a while I'll get an epiphany on how to shift something around. Early last week, a long overdue epiphany came concerning a "table" in the living room.

There's a reason I put that in quotation marks. The "table" was actually two stacks of long, shallow, lidded, clear plastic boxes ... filled with books; hard copies of stories Dre had written over his four-decade career as as staff/freelance newspaper/magazine writer; award plaques; small, currently unused photo frames; and assorted items for which we'd just not been able to find homes after we moved in 2019. I got the idea to simply cover these boxes with a thick, unused black comforter and pretend we had us a sideboard-like table, which I'll call The Monolith. I covered the comforter with an elegant gold-embossed runner, over which I put a small grouping of Dre's current favorite books ... a band of vertically stacked publications, flanked with two horizontal piles of books serving as makeshift bookends. Even better, I'd be able to hide the equipment for my 5 a.m. Zoom workout classes behind, beside or even in front of The Monolith ... camouflaged, as it was, by the big, enveloping comforter.

A nice plan, in theory. I expected The Monolith to stay pristine and unbothered, at least for the most part, as I didn't think either of us would find the need to delve into those boxes often.

Ha.

Gradually, Dre found more and more reasons to disturb The Monolith to look for one thing or another in the boxes constituting it. He'd do his best to put things back as they were. That became a more difficult task, not only because Dre's rummaging increased, but because the books atop The Monolith began to increase slowly but steadily.

It had long been Dre's desire to get some of his stories out of the boxes and archive them in portfolios. This past winter, at long last, we finally got around to making multiple purchases of said portfolios. He kept many a late night cataloging his life's work, and I just knew that once he finished, there'd be room in these boxes to place the portfolio books out of sight.

Again, a rude awakening. I began to see portfolio books piled between The Monolith and the bookcase that sat catty-corner to it, cutting off any access to the books in the bottom shelf of the bookcase. And somehow, no, there was no freed-up space in the boxes. Worse, despite all the portfolios we'd bought, loose papers appeared on the rows of books in the bookcase near The Monolith as well as the bookcase across the room ... yet more stories that needed cataloging. This was not going as I envisioned.

Last Monday, I got up with another epiphany.

We'd seek yet another bookcase for the living room. But for now, we'd take a small bookcase in the office section of our bedroom, one that held my small library of spiritual self-enrichment books, and move that case to the living room as a temporary home for the Monolith books. We'd pile the plastic boxes in the bedroom where the bookcase had been, squeeze my books into a couple of the boxes, and begin a hunt for the new bookcase ... one that would be substantial enough to hold the former Monolith toppers as well as the portfolios. Meanwhile, we'd go through the plastic boxes, get rid of as many of them, along with their contents, as we could. Once the new bookcase was secured, my little library would get its mini-case back.

We did all that and the living room looks a lot neater, although the bedroom looks a bit more like we're sleeping in the basement of the Smithsonian. We're at peace for the moment. At some point, along will come another epiphany to shift things around as a temporary sanity preserver.

Kinda like life in general these days, especially as covid continues to recede (please?). A change of pace, a change of view ... it may not be an ultimate problem solver, but it may be just what is needed at the moment.

Make a shift to email: hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com



