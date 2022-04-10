Speak truth? How dare he!





A far-right website splashing a headline the other day declaring "Senate votes 53-47 to confirm radical Marxist Ketanji Brown Jackson" has unveiled an apparent hidden-camera video that catches U.S. Sen. John Boozman telling the truth.

Political observers believe the mild-mannered senior senator can survive as long as the video--visible at tinyurl.com/ysrwnb7v--doesn't get wide distribution.

The main concern for Boozman is that Donald Trump would become aware that a man whom Sarah Huckabee Sanders talked him into endorsing for re-election has been overheard being accurate.

The video with audio indicates it was shot with a phone held sideways or diagonally and low, as if to be kept out of sight, producing mostly images of convention-floor carpeting and the speaker's personal region. A soft voice barely audible over ambient noise at an apparent function appears to be that of Boozman. The voice is responding in a rambling manner typical of Boozman to a question from a friendly female voice. The question wonders if Boozman believes Republicans need to keep fighting the election outcome of 2020 or just let it go.

It looks like a setup: The ever- agreeable senator gets lured by a seemingly friendly and serious question into saying what everyone knows but which a Republican in a primary in Arkansas should never say.

Boozman's answer--or the Boozman-like voice's answer--was that there was nothing to argue realistically or productively about after the states reported their certified results; that the idea that Mike Pence could have singularly overthrown the presidential returns and kept Trump in office was "absolutely nuts," and that he didn't blame Trump for trying to destroy American democracy because Democrats did the "same thing" to Trump by saying his presidency was illegitimately secured by his conspiring with Russians.

Here's Boozman's verbatim comment: "Once the state agrees that hey, this is ... This is the results ... we're going forward, then you have to let it go. This deal about Mike Pence being able to ... That was absolutely nuts ... that was just ... you know, if you've got a situation where somehow the vice president can, they'd never leave office. You know, it's just, it's crazy ... So I think once they certify, constitutionally, that's where it ends, and that's Tom Cotton's opinion."

Those incomplete thoughts, the language stumble on "this is the results" and the reliance on Tom Cotton to do the thinking ... all are suggestive of Boozman behavior, although, in terms of counting on Cotton for brainpower and validation, it also could have been French Hill.

Ever blissfully out of touch with Trumpian thinking, I naïvely thought Boozman might have mitigated this disaster. I relied for that on Boozman's absurdly likening Trump's attempted election theft and insurrection to allegations of Russian interference for Trump, which amounted to overblown wishful thinking by Democrats.

But, from social media outrage, it seems quite the opposite. Trump backers declared themselves most upset that Boozman would compare Trump's attempted election theft and insurrection--no big thing--to the heinous Russia allegations from Democrats.

The video was unveiled by an online entity called The Gateway Pundit with this headline: "Exclusive: Trump-endorsed candidate caught on hidden camera trashing claims that election was stolen, says it's the GOP version of Russiagate."

Yes, that matter of Trump's endorsement of Boozman is mildly odd. Boozman has such a mild manner that his alliance with the blustery megalomaniac seems unnatural.

It is believed--and by that I mean it is believed by me--that Trump has such a high regard for Sarah Sanders' devotion to him that he went along with her when she prevailed on him to issue an endorsement of Boozman, her pal whose campaign she had run a dozen years ago.

Meantime, a rich right-wing super PAC has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into Arkansas in behalf of Jake Bequette, a former Razorback pass-rusher who once sacked Tim Tebow and now presents himself as the rightful endorsee of Trump.

Upon the unveiling of the video, Bequette's campaign--such as it exists outside the big-money super PAC--rushed out a statement reminding that Boozman once accidentally spoke accurately with admiration for Liz Cheney, and adding, "Now we know he's also been mocking Donald Trump when he thinks no one is listening." Bequette said that, unlike Boozman, he wants a "national forensic audit" of all the Democrats' cheating in the 2020 election.

Considering Trump's fanhood for SEC football personalities as Republican candidates--Tommy Tuberville, now Herschel Walker--it's little short of remarkable that Boozman got the madman's endorsement over a heralded gridiron Hog, much less hangs on to it so far.

There seem to be two lessons here: One is to assume you're always being recorded. The other is that, if you need something from Trump, see if Sarah will handle it.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.








