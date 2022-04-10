Sports roundup

SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 6, Fort Smith Southside 0

Bentonville West received goals from six different players during its victory over Southside.

Kate Carter, Josie Sembrot, Meghan Sembrot, Jordan Hartline, Bridget McSpadden and Anna Averi Presley all scored for the Lady Wolverines. Tianna Jones and Kate Carter each contributed two assists while Josie Sembrot and Whitney Carrigan added one apiece.

Fayetteville 6, Rogers Heritage 1

Lauren Magre scored three goals to lead Fayetteville to its road win at Rogers Heritage.

Bryn Siems got Fayetteville started with a goal three minutes into the match for Fayetteville, which jumped to a 3-0 lead after the first 40 minutes. Reagan McIntosh and Kylie Mollner also contributed goals for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 4-2 in 6A-West Conference play.

Russellville 4, Van Buren 1

The Lady Cyclones found the back of the net in the opening 45 seconds of the game and didn't look back after that Friday night on the road at Blakemore Field.

Russellville (9-3, 5-2 5A-West) scored first, but it didn't take Van Buren long to tie the game up. Russellville was called for a handball in the box, which gave Van Buren (5-6-1, 3-3-1) a penalty kick chance. Meghan Hutchison converted it for a goal.

The Lady Cyclones scored three goals in the final 17 minutes of the first half to build a 4-1 halftime lead and put the game away. Russellville got two goals from Liza Parker. Mary Kate Honghiran had a goal, and Dru Robinson had a score with two assists.

Rogers 4, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Anakaren Moran had a goal and an assist in Rogers' shutout win over Har-Ber.

Grace Nowlin, Hannah Hatfield, and Grace Stahr also scored goals for the Lady Mounties. Hailey Prendas added an assist.

Siloam Springs 6, Vilonia 0

Halle Hernandez scored two goals to lead Siloam Springs past Vilonia.

Senior goalkeeper Reina Tiefel posted a shutout and contributed a goal on a penalty kick. Karen Flores, Ariella Vogus, and Ellen Slater also scored goals for the Lady Panthers.

BASEBALL

Cabot 5, FS Northside 1

Cabot slowly built a 4-0 lead through the first four innings and defeated Northside in a 6A-Central Conference game Friday at Cabot.

The Panthers scored solo runs in the second and third innings, then added two in the fourth. Northside (8-11) scored its only run in the fifth as Eli Calderera walked and came home on Jayden Dilworth's single.

The Grizzlies managed just three hits.

Greenwood 8, Fayetteville 6

Greenwood scored four times in the fifth inning to pull away from Fayetteville, then held off a late comeback attempt to take a nonconference win Friday at Greenwood.

Greenwood had a 3-2 lead after Fayetteville had scored a run in the top of the fifth, but Dawson Holt, Harrison Adams and Austin Mitchell each drove in a run with singles in the bottom half of the inning. Grant Karnes also had a single in the inning and later scored on a passed ball.

Fayetteville (8-10) did score three times in the sixth and made it a 7-5 game as Zach Adams had an RBI single, while two more runs scored on an error and a passed ball. Karnes, however, scored a run on another passed ball to put Greenwood up 8-5 before Fayetteville added a run in the seventh with Zach Freeman's RBI single.

FS Southside 10, Alma 0

Bailey Mattingly threw a no-hitter over six innings, and Southside erupted for six runs in the first inning en route to its nonconference win Friday at Alma.

Jackson Pruitt's two-run home run ignited the first-inning outburst for the Mavericks (13-7), while Mattingly helped his cause with a two-run double. Ben Beland followed that with an RBI double and scored the final run on Duncan Cravens' single.

That was all Mattingly needed as he threw 84 pitches for the victory and struck out seven batters. His only blemishes were a hit batter in the second inning and a one-out walk in the sixth.

L Jackson led the Mavericks' 12-hit attack with three hits.

Bentonville 7, Russellville 1

Bentonville erupted for five runs in the fourth inning and defeated Russellville during nonconference play Friday at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

The Tigers (14-5) used singles by Drew Wright and Tony Woodie and a walk to Reagan Hendricks to load the bases, then Keegan Bulza and Ricky Iselin each drew a walk and allowed a run to score. Connor Taylor made it 4-1 when his fielder's choice allowed Hendricks to score, then Eli McCall finished the outburst with an RBI double.

Wright and Colby Sweat made that stand as Wright scattered six hits over five innings to pick up the win, while Sweat threw two innings of scoreless relief. Wright also had four of Bentonville's eight hits and accounted for the Tigers' first run when his first-inning double drove in Taylor, who drew a leadoff walk.

Bentonville West 14, Pryor, Okla. 3

West scored its runs in three different innings to take a nonconference victory Friday at Pryor.

The Wolverines (12-7) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, then five runs in the third and six more in the seventh to post the blowout victory. West finished the game with 14 hits and also was helped by six Pryor errors.

Cole Kitchens had two hits, including an RBI double in the first to start the Wolverines' scoring. Ashton Yarbrough had a team-high three hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Hunter Gill, Landon Grigg and Alex Downing had two hits apiece and drove in at least one run.

Aaron Arnold had a solo home run to start the third-inning outburst for West. Five Wolverine pitchers, meanwhile, combined on a four-hitter.

Bixby, Okla. 19, Rogers 10

Bixby erupted for nine runs in the first inning, and Rogers never recovered as the Mounties had their seven-game win streak snapped Friday in Bixby.

Rogers (14-3) had a big day at the plate from Gabe Salinas, who had two home runs and drove in seven runs during the loss. Salinas belted a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Mounties an early lead, then added an RBI groundout in the fourth and a three-run home run in the sixth that pulled Rogers within 11-10.

Bixby, however, responded with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth and put the game away.

Ty Frakes also had three hits for the Mounties, including a solo home run in the third and a two-run double in the fourth.

SOFTBALL

Greenwood 3, Hackett 2

Haley McAdams pitched 3 scoreless innings to help the Lady Bulldogs hold off Hackett in nonconference action.

McAdams allowed just two hits to earn the save. Tori Howard went 4 innings to get the win, allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs with 3 strikeouts.

Maddison Cartwright was 2 for 3 with a double for Greenwood and Kylie Lawson drove in 2 runs. Ireland Cooper and Howard also hit doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.

Freeman went the distance for Hackett, allowing 6 hits and 2 earned runs. She also homered for the Lady Hornets.

Gravette 7, Harrison 1

A pair of 3-run innings late were the difference as the Lady Lions claimed a 4A-1 Conference win.

The game was tied 1-1 for four innings before Gravette broke loose in the fifth inning.

Brynn Romine drove in 2 runs for Gravette to back pitcher Brooke Handle, who went the distance to earn the win with 2 strikeouts.

Claire Cecil was 2 for 3 for Harrison with a triple.

Farmington 14, Gentry 1

The Lady Cardinals belted 18 hits to power their way past Gentry in 4A-1 Conference action on Thursday.

Reece Shirey was 4 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI for Farmington. Rei Adams, Grace Boatright, Justine Davidson, Isabella Hulsey, Morgan Uher and Kamryn Uher all had multiple hits.

Morgan Uher earned the win in the circle.

Kyl Wheaton was 4 for 4 with a triple for the Lady Pioneers.

Farmington 16, Fayetteville 3

An 8-run first inning was more than enough for the Lady Cardinals in a blowout win against Fayetteville on Friday.

For the second consecutive game Farmington bashed 18 hits. Remi Adams and Grace Boatright each homered for the Lady Cardinals. and Boatright drove in 6 runs. Adams also added two doubles. Kamryn Uher had two doubles and drove in 4 runs for Farmington.

Karlee Stonesifer ad Ashlyn Mayes led the Lady Bulldogs with a double each.