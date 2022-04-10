State sports brief

BOWLING ASU season ends at Lansing Regional

Arkansas State failed to advance to championship weekend of the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt for the second time in as many days at the Lansing (Mich.) Regional on Saturday.

ASU (72-37) came from behind in its morning mega match against Youngstown State, losing the traditional match before rallying in the Baker five-game total pinfall and sweeping the Baker best-of-seven.

The Commodores also won the traditional match, 982-926, with Brooklyn Buchanan being the only member of the ASU team to bowl better than

200. From there, Vanderbilt made relatively easy work of the Red Wolves, jumping out to a 54-pin advantage en route to a 1,110-1,017 victory to capture the mega match 2-0 and secure the regional title.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services