Taiba enters Derby picture

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 21/4 lengths on Saturday on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Taiba overtook pacesetter Messier in the stretch and went on to win against the West Coast's top contenders for the first Saturday in May. Both colts are trained by Tim Yakteen, who took over recently for Bob Baffert, the six-time Kentucky Derby winner serving a 90-day suspension.

"Pretty exciting moment," Yakteen said in the winner's circle, his forehead sweaty under a hot sun. "Overwhelmed is an understatement."

At Keeneland, Zandon rallied from the back of the field to overtake favorite Smile Happy in the stretch and win the $1 million Blue Grass by 2½ lengths. He ran 11/8 miles in 1:50.35 on the muddy-to-good track and paid $6.20 to win.

At Aqueduct, Mo Donegal rallied to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial by a neck.

In California, Taiba won just the second start of his career and his first in a stakes race, running 11/8 miles in 1:48.67. Purchased for $1.7 million, he's a son of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner. He paid $10.60, $3.60 and $3.20 at 4-1 odds.

Messier returned $2.80 and $2.10. Happy Jack was another 10 lengths back in third and paid $4.20 to show. Armagnac, the third colt in the field who came to Yakteen from Baffert's barn, was fourth.

Forbidden Kingdom, the even-money favorite, was last in the field of six.

Taiba made his debut at Santa Anita on March 5, winning by 71/2 lengths for Baffert. Yakteen, once a longtime assistant for Baffert, took over a couple weeks later.

The major West Coast prep for the Kentucky Derby was expected to be a showdown between Messier and Forbidden Kingdom. But Taiba flashed his early speed and took on both rivals out of the starting gate.

"It's hard to actually verbalize what he just accomplished," Yakteen said. "You don't see that at this level unless you're just exceptionally, exceptionally gifted. Obviously, this horse has that type of talent."

Taiba earned 100 qualifying points for the May 7 Kentucky Derby. He moved from last place on the leaderboard to eighth place, putting him solidly in the 20-horse field for the Derby. Messier moved from last place to 18th with 40 points, ending his shot to run in the Derby.

In Kentucky, Zandon trailed the Blue Grass field nearing the far turn before charging through traffic at the top of the stretch. He and jockey Flavien Prat chased down Emmanuel before flying past Smile Happy for his second career win in four starts on a cold, overcast day.

Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon earned 100 qualifying points and moved into second place on the Derby leaderboard with 114 points. Smile Happy, the 9-5 favorite, finished second.

In New York, Joel Rosario guided Mo Donegal over 11/8 miles in 1:47.96. He paid $6.30 to win. Trainer Todd Pletcher tied "Sunny" Jim Fitzsimmons for most Wood wins with seven.

Mo Donegal earned 100 qualifying points and moved into fourth place on the Derby leaderboard.

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Taiba and jockey Mike Smith, right, win the Grade I, $750,000 Santa Anita Derby, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

