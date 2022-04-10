Teens’ safety among school concerns





More than a week ago, Pine Bluff High School students took a stand against violence at school and in the community.

One of their fellow pupils, Tristian Harris, was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Elm Street. Tristian was just 17.

Even more concerning to many, he's one of seven people 18 or younger who have lost their lives to violence since the start of 2021. (Another Pine Bluff youth, 13, was killed as the result of an accidental shooting.)

Students like Tamariyae Milton, a senior who worked with Tristian at a nearby McDonald's, took such losses to heart. They made posters expressing their grief for Tristian and other young victims.

The students attend a campus that was remodeled in the 1970s with multiple points of entry and plenty of open space between buildings. Security officers close off the stretch of West 11th Avenue that runs the east-west length of the campus during the day to minimize passing traffic.

Pine Bluff School District leaders, including Superintendent Barbara Warren and state education officials who supervise the district, have spoken of the safety concerns heightened by brawls that resulted in multiple arrests on campus during the fall and acts of violence in the vicinity of the school in the heart of the city.

Warren has suggested building a new high school -- which she acknowledged would merge the existing Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools upon completion -- on the campus of a junior high-turned-elementary school on the east side of town. Many people -- including Ryan Watley, a PBHS alumnus and CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, the city's public-private tax initiative -- do not endorse the idea.

"This proposal has rocked our community," Watley wrote in an open letter to state Education Commissioner Johnny Key dated April 3. "The mere conversation around relocation distracts us from addressing our severe decline in academic achievement and delaying the immediate need to build. The state board of education approved the official high school construction plan in August of 2021. The District is now eight months behind on constructing, razing and renovating facilities to provide a conducive educational environment."

Watley also suggested that state and local education leaders have failed to communicate openly with residents about the potential future of PBSD campuses, although Warren has hosted meetings in recent weeks to drum up interest in a facilities committee and study potential school board zones to recommend to the Arkansas Board of Education. The PBSD's board was removed as part of its state takeover in September 2018, but a limited-authority board could go into effect as early as the start of the fall 2022 semester, state education deputy commissioner Stacy Smith said recently.

Key responded to Watley's open letter, saying it "comes across as accusatory and does not strike a collaborative tone." Key acknowledged, however, that Watley's letter reflects a long-standing frustration over "underperformance" in the district.

"The problem of violent crime, which has cost the lives of several students in the last year, is a problem that will severely hinder any efforts to improve academic outcomes," Key said. "It is Superintendent Warren's responsibility to evaluate the needs of the schools and develop ideas to address those needs, but she is not responsible to fix the underlying problem of violence. I trust that the Pine Bluff community and groups like Go Forward Pine Bluff are developing plans to deal with violence because it is impacting Pine Bluff students every day, and it must be addressed."

Warren did not respond to requests for comment in this article.

CITYWIDE PROBLEM

Safety concerns among youths in Pine Bluff were only further heightened last weekend.

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were shot with non-life-threatening injuries April 3 in the 1400 block of Belmont Drive. Craig Rudd, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery and two counts of terroristic acts.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. did not go into detail about the nature of the conflicts that have led to the violent acts that victimize young people, but he did say most of the incidents are "retaliatory."

"If we could predict where a homicide would occur, we would stop it," Franklin said. "All we can do is make traffic stops and disrupt as many [potential violent acts] as we can."

The Watson Chapel School District has beefed up its security in the more than 13 months since a freshman was shot to death on campus. A classmate was arrested and is being held without bail on suspicion of capital murder.

The district employs Jefferson County Sheriff's Sgt. Thaddeus Arnold as its head of security and uses a local security firm that provides seven officers daily to assist in covering its campuses.

Arnold has full authority from the sheriff's department to arrest or handle any law enforcement issues that may arise, WCSD Superintendent Andrew Curry said. A crisis team that responds to threats if needed is also in development, Curry added.

"We are constantly communicating and listening to our students' concerns about safety and security as it relates to their daily school experience," Curry said. "Our principals and counselors meet periodically with our students to check in with them about their mental health and their safety concerns. We have developed a partnership with UAMS trauma center to provide counseling and training to our staff and our students. Our administrators have personally addressed security and safety with parents and guardians by being transparent and listening to concerns as needed. We have an anonymous system that allows our students to communicate with the school district and to get quick responses to their concerns. Our staff has had several instances this school year where they preemptively dealt with situations before they caused any harm to students or staff. I am very proud of our ability to maintain a safe learning environment for our staff and students daily. The expectations of our community and our school board is to maintain a safe environment."

HEARING FROM PUBLIC

State Sen. Stephanie Flowers and Reps. Ken Ferguson, Vivian Flowers and Mike Holcomb, all from Pine Bluff, will host a discussion on K-12 education in the city in what is called the first of a series of town halls at 6 p.m. Thursday at the STEM building of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

According to a news release from Vivian Flowers, Key and state Education Board members have been invited to attend. Policy director Kymara Seals will moderate the discussion.

The meeting will make good on Mayor Shirley Washington's plan to hold education officials accountable in a public forum. Washington told a local radio station last month "we are at a state of emergency when it comes down to addressing the problems we are encountering in the Pine Bluff School District."

"It is imperative that we convene these town hall meetings to be accountable, share information and work together with our constituents in the best interest of our children, our community and our economy," Vivian Flowers said.

Education leaders likely will be given a chance to address several bullet points Watley outlined that he said "represent irrational decisions and circumstances that correlate to our current academic standing," including:

• appointing individuals "whose resumes do not demonstrate school district and school turnaround capacity" to several leadership positions.

• operating two high schools "despite significant loss in student population" with several uncertified teachers.

• the potential for closing Pine Bluff High School to "mirror" challenges regarding theft and vandalism experienced at the former Altheimer High School, whose district was consolidated into Dollarway schools in 2006, and Oak Park Elementary School, a former PBSD campus.

Watley said GFPB is willing to work with the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel districts on potential millage campaigns for proposed high school projects that can be presented to voters. Both Pine Bluff's Warren and Watson Chapel's Curry have said millage increases would likely be necessary, although both districts have been tabbed for state funding.

"Crime cannot be the reason we retreat," Watley wrote. "Running in the face of crime and unsafe conditions only furthers the demise of our community. Pine Bluff is in a season of confronting challenges with probable solutions. The public-private partnership between the city of Pine Bluff and GFPB welcomes the opportunity to develop a comprehensive plan. We have proposed recommendations that will shift the District's academic, culture and climate outcomes in the recent past."





Students at Pine Bluff High School protest a lack of security during a walkout from class March 31, at the school’s Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





