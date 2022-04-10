The annual patriotic chore

I finished our taxes.

I always do our taxes, out of principle. There are three things almost every able-bodied grown-up should be able to do: change a tire, drive a stick shift, and do their taxes.

This year felt easier than most; it took a little more than 17 hours to get our returns in order. There have been times when I've devoted more than 40 hours to the project, but the software is getting better and--after 45 years or so of filing returns--I'm getting a little smarter about what I can and can't do (always erring on the side of caution), and our records are in good order.

Every year after I file, I think of carrying a little notebook around and recording every penny spent on the theory that almost everything I do is in some way work-related. Instead, I stuff receipts in my wallet, and once a week or so transfer them to an accordion file.

Then every February I begin--or begin to think about beginning--to sort through them. There are a few things already in the 2023 file: a property tax receipt, miscellaneous notes. By the end of the year it will be overflowing, mostly with extraneous receipts and tickets tossed in there without thinking. Better to have a bunch of extra junk than misplace the chit you need.

I used to do it all analog; which meant stopping by the post office (and the federal building) to pick up all the necessary forms. These days it's all online; I don't fill in anything that looks official. I type in numbers in response to software prompts, and the calculations are made automatically. I can toggle over to something that resembles the traditional documents, but rarely do.

I don't print out hard copies of our returns. The last time--2019--that I printed our return, I ended up with a stack of paper as thick as the phone books they used to throw on our porches. About four inches thick. But the ream of paper I used to print it out was deductible. I took that deduction, but didn't consider the cost of the ink.

If companies like Intuit and H.R. Block didn't lobby Congress to keep the tax code complicated, most of us probably could prepare and file our taxes in about 15 minutes, like most people in western Europe do.

Back when he was running for president in 2012, Tim Pawlenty suggested that every member of Congress should be required to do their own taxes, without the help of a tax professional or preparation software. Lock them in a room with a No. 2 pencil, a file box full of records and a calculator, and don't let them out until they pass an audit. (Pawlenty said this was a serious proposal. He also admitted he didn't do his own taxes.)

Better yet, let's make it a reality show. Lock them in the same room at the same time with some of those noisy old Friden electro-mechanical calculators from the '50s, like the one Jack Lemmon uses in "The Apartment."

The next year the tax code would read like a Judy Blume novel.

One of the drawbacks of working with a virtual interface is a lack of the sense of seriousness that comes with scratching on an actual 1040, where you felt like a transposed digit could be a felony. These days I wonder if the government even bothers with virtual forms anymore. It's probably just a whoosh of data at their end, a blizzard of ones and zeros received by blinking servers.

Every so often maybe they spit one out because it trips some algorithm, maybe a few are pulled at random, but most returns likely lie fallow in the machine. They can be created if necessary, but do they even exist if no one looks at them?

Our situation doesn't change much from year to year, so I'm guessing the discrepancy between the time it used to take to do our taxes and how quickly I wrapped them up this year has a lot to do with how late I start. I set myself a mind-concentrating filing deadline of last Friday and made it, but instead of starting to work on the returns in February, I waited until mid-March. This suggests a lot of those hours I logged "working" on the return in previous years were spent inefficiently.

We're not Rockefellers or (thank God) Trumps, but our taxes are relatively complicated. Karen and I both pick up a lot of small checks here and there. Technically I own a music publishing company. I get royalties. We both have home offices. There's no international man of mystery stuff, but no 1040-EZ form will suffice.

Philosophical concerns aside, I don't have a feel for how complicated our returns are in comparison to the average taxpayer. We are always among the 20 percent of Americans who write a check to the government rather than receive a return, but that's largely by design, because we'd rather draw the interest on those funds than float the government a loan. (And since the interest we accrue is taxable, I guess it's sort of a win-win; the government is going to get its taste anyway.)

And I don't feel bad about writing that check--or granting the government permission to dip into my bank account and siphon off the funds electronically--because I understand what taxes are and why they're necessary, and don't feel persecuted by having to pay them. (Though I recognize that the tax code is written to favor the masters of the universe at the very top of the food chain and there are lots of loopholes that ought to be closed, I'm not sure we should actually be paying less. America is still a bargain.)

If I really hated doing taxes, I wouldn't; almost no one I know does their own. I have friends who are accountants; I could justify the cost. Maybe they could even save me money.

I guess I like doing taxes. Or at least being done with taxes.

