Trump team didn’t list gifts, agency says

The Trump administration left office without providing the State Department with an accounting of the gifts that former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials received from foreign governments in 2020, the department disclosed.

The department said late Friday that as a result, it could not fully account for the gifts the officials received.

"It's flagrant, and it looks terrible," said Richard Painter, the former top ethics lawyer in George W. Bush's administration. "Either it was really stupid or really corrupt."

Under federal law, each government agency is legally required to submit a list to the State Department of gifts over $415 that its officials received from foreign governments. The law is intended to ensure that foreign governments do not gain undue influence over American officials.

Departing administrations typically provide the State Department with a list of the gifts that officials receive before, or shortly after, they leave office to ensure they have followed the law.

But in the list of gifts for 2020 that the State Department released Friday, there are no gifts for any White House officials. Although the pandemic curtailed some of Trump's travel, the president went to Switzerland and India -- where he received gifts, including a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a sculpture of Gandhi's famous "three monkeys" metaphor and a spinning wheel. Top foreign leaders for at least a dozen countries visited the White House.

The department said its Office of the Chief of Protocol, which was run by a Trump appointee until Jan. 20, 2021, had failed before Trump left office to ask the White House for a list of the gifts it received, and Trump's team left office without providing one.

The department said it later tried to collect the information about the gifts the White House officials had received, but it failed to come up with an accounting.

"As a result, the data required to fully compile a complete listing for 2020 is unavailable," the State Department said in a footnote to its list of gifts for that year.

A spokesman for Trump did not respond to an email seeking comment.

In February, it was revealed that classified documents and gifts from the White House had been improperly taken to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a matter that federal authorities are now in the preliminary stages of investigating.

Painter said that by failing to disclose the gifts, the Trump White House violated the foreign emoluments clause of the Constitution, which makes it illegal to take gifts from foreigners without permission from Congress. But Painter said that because the emoluments clause is toothless and has no criminal or civil penalties, it is extremely difficult to hold a former official accountable.

The State Department's inspector general reported in November that tens of thousands of dollars in gifts given to Trump administration officials were missing. They included a 30-year-old Suntory Hibiki bottle of Japanese whisky given to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, worth $5,800, and a 22-karat gold commemorative coin valued at $560 and given to another State Department official.

The inspector general also noted that monogrammed commemorative pewter trays, marble trinket boxes and leather portfolios -- made with department funds to give to foreign leaders at the Group of Seven summit in 2020 that was canceled because of the pandemic -- were missing.

The New York Times reported in October that Trump administration officials had held onto white tiger and cheetah furs the Saudi government had given to the White House on a 2017 trip to the kingdom, even though the Endangered Species Act made possession of them illegal. When the furs were ultimately handed over to the Interior Department, tests revealed that they were fake.

The Times also reported that government officials had questions about whether Pence's wife, Karen Pence, wrongly took two gold-toned place card holders from the prime minister of Singapore without paying for them. The Trump administration, the Times reported, also failed to disclose that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, had been given two swords and a dagger from the Saudis. A month after Trump left office, Kushner paid $47,920 for them along with three other gifts.

GOLF COURSE RULING

In other news, the Trump Organization can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx borough in New York City after a judge ruled Friday that the city had wrongly terminated the company's contract after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

New York City moved to cancel the contract at the course, the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, just days after the attacks on the Capitol last year, when a mob loyal to Trump stormed the building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

At the time, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the decision had been made because Trump had incited violence in Washington, which he said qualified as criminal activity that gave New York City the right to sever ties. Trump was impeached on the grounds that he had incited the riot, his second impeachment, but he was acquitted by the Senate after he had left office.

But the city's lawyers used a different justification, saying that the Trump Organization had defaulted on its contractual obligation to maintain "a first-class tournament-quality daily fee golf course."

The city, in a termination notice, said the golf course had failed to attract a major golf tournament and was unlikely to do so after the Capitol riot made the Trump brand "synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government."

The Trump Organization sued the city in June, arguing that its only obligation was to maintain the course, not to hold high-profile events. The city's move, it said, was politically motivated and had no legitimate legal basis.

In her decision, Justice Debra James of the state Supreme Court did not weigh in on the political aspects of the case, nor did she mention what had happened at the Capitol. But she sided with the Trump Organization, ruling that the city had not given a valid legal reason for ending the contract.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, Amanda Miller, applauded the decision and again accused de Blasio of acting on political motivations.

"As we have said since the beginning, the city's efforts to terminate our long-term license agreement to operate Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park were nothing more than a political vendetta," Miller said in a statement. "This is not just a win for the Trump Organization; this is a win for justice, for the people of the City of New York and for the hundreds of our hardworking employees at Ferry Point."

The city's Law Department, which represents the city in court, said it was "disappointed" with the decision and would review its options. De Blasio did not respond to a message seeking comment.

New York City built the 192-acre golf course at Ferry Point, near the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, for $127 million. In a deal announced in 2010 under Mayor Michael Bloomberg's administration, the Trump Organization said it would operate the golf course, pay for upkeep and build a $10 million clubhouse.

The course opened in April 2015, two months before Trump started his presidential campaign.

The city's move to end the contract came as a host of other businesses also distanced themselves from Trump, including the PGA of America, which withdrew its major PGA Championship tournament from a New Jersey golf club owned by the former president. New York City lawyers ultimately cited that announcement in their correspondence with the Trump organization.

Under the city's contract for the Bronx golf course, the Trump Organization has the right to run the course until 2035.

Although the city could end the contract "at will," New York would then be required to make an expensive "termination payment" that the Trump Organization has said would amount to more than $30 million.

REAL ESTATE APPRAISALS

Meanwhile, a real-estate services firm long used by Trump's company is refusing to comply with subpoenas for records about appraisals on three properties at the center of a state inquiry into the former president's business, New York investigators told a judge.

Cushman & Wakefield, which severed ties with Trump last year, is wrongfully challenging demands for records issued in September and February, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a Manhattan court filing Friday. The state is investigating Trump's use of potentially misleading asset valuations for financial gain.

James asked a state judge to issue an order forcing Cushman to comply with the subpoenas. The request came a day after the attorney general asked the same judge to hold Trump in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 a day until he complies with a subpoena for his own records. A hearing on the contempt issue was set for April 25.

The subpoenas sought on Friday are part of James' effort "to determine whether certain valuations prepared by Cushman were fraudulent or misleading, and whether Cushman itself has engaged in fraudulent or misleading practices in its issuance of appraisal," according to the filing.

Messages left for Cushman & Wakefield and for Trump weren't immediately returned.

The properties at issue in the civil investigation are the Trump Organization's Seven Springs in Westchester County, near Manhattan, which it purchased in 1995; Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles; and 40 Wall St. in New York.

James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019, triggering a court battle over whether Trump and two of his adult children who were involved in the appraisals should be required to testify under oath. In January, James said the probe already had uncovered "significant" evidence that Trump may have used misleading asset valuations to get better terms for loans and insurance, and to secure bigger tax breaks for donated property.

Cushman worked with the Trump Organization for years, handling leasing at properties including 40 Wall St. But the company cut ties with Trump in January 2021 after the Capitol riot.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael S. Schmidt and Michael Gold of The New York Times and Erik Larson of Bloomberg News (TNS).