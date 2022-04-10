Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sullivan; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sullivan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans; former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

