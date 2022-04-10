UA coordinators pleased to return





FAYETTEVILLE -- The benefits of starting a third season with Coach Sam Pittman and coordinators Barry Odom, Kendal Briles and Scott Fountain are evident every day for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who conducted the ninth football practice of the spring Saturday before a huge audience that included dozens of former players and around 100 prospects on a sunny morning at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The signals and schemes on both sides of the ball have remained in place for the University of Arkansas and each coordinator can continue to build on his plans instead of having to implement new systems.

Briles and Odom, speaking to members of the local media Saturday for the first time since training camp in 2021, touched on the benefits of knowing the personnel and the principles Pittman has put in place.

"We're third year in the system, so obviously that makes a big difference," said Briles, who led the SEC's top rushing offense last season with quarterback KJ Jefferson and a big stable of backs accounting for 227.8 yards per game.

"And then having your quarterback back, which you can't put a price tag on that. Just having that guy back with experience. It's actually the first time in my career as a coordinator having a return starting quarterback, so it's just so nice to be able to have that. Speaks the same language, knows what to expect."

Odom talked about how the Hogs' defensive pressure packages are advancing at a rapid pace.

"We're calling a number of things now to get them on tape to be able to understand," Odom said. "And then it's also to find out who is our best blitzer? Who is our four-down look? Who is the maybe the best edge rusher? Can we get him singled up on a one-on-one block?

"So we've thrown a lot at them. And I think this is the first time since I've been here that we've been able to do that because it's the returners that we have. They understand what we have called previously, and now we have the ability to build on that and that makes it pretty exciting. So we've done a number of different things pressure-wise, and we've got a whole other package coming next week. So I'm excited about seeing where we can go with it."

Briles and Odom both had opportunities to take positions elsewhere during the winter, but both opted to return as Arkansas looks to stack another good year on top of a 9-4 showing last season with four trophy game wins capped by a 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Odom, the head coach at Missouri from 2016-20, has drawn interest from heavy hitters as a defensive coordinator and some head coaching feelers in his offseasons at Arkansas.

"If your players play really well, you're going to have opportunities every year," Odom said. "That's not going to change. My thought process on having an opportunity to come back with this group another year was above everything, the most important thing. No. 1, the culture that Sam Pittman has every day in our working environment, you can't beat it.

"I've not worked at many places. But you can't tell me it's better somewhere else. I think we've got great administrative support. The fan base is the best I've ever seen. It's unbelievable."

Briles said it has been awesome to be part of an athletics program that has been winning championships and trophies on courts, fields and tracks left and right.

"You hear people talk about the lean times and not being excited to come to games and all that kind of stuff," Briles said. "And that's all sports. Everybody's doing really well right now, and everybody feeds off each other.

"We've got to hold up our end of the bargain. From a recruiting standpoint, we're doing well and getting those players in here to be able to help us sustain the SEC West."

Pittman recently touted the quality of players Arkansas has been signing and having a coaching staff in place that attacks recruiting. Both coordinators acknowledged the recruiting and on-field success are working hand in hand with the program Pittman has in place.

"I believe with the team we have, the way we've been able to recruit, my family is really happy here," Odom said. "I'm excited and happy to be here. I think we can achieve great success here. So all those things combined.

"I've had a couple of things this offseason to be a head coach again. I'm not going to take a head coaching position again just to say I did it. I don't need that. My ego doesn't need it. I don't need it. I'm having as much fun as I've ever had coaching being here.

"And I don't know if fun has anything to do with it, but I enjoy getting up and going to work every day. The student-athletes that I've got a chance to coach right now, they're bought in, they like to play ball, they like to practice, they like to compete, they're doing a great job academically. It's a fun group to be around. Some day, some year, if a head coaching opportunity presents itself, then I may go make a run at it. But it's got to be the right fit, the right alignment. I feel like Arkansas is a special place. For me and my family and what we have going on defensively and program wise, it's the best job in the country for me right now."

Briles said much the same thing

"I've felt loyal to Coach Pittman, giving me the opportunity to be here," Briles said. "Obviously you've got to look at everything from a career standpoint and what you think is best. I feel like I made the right move staying here and being with the guys and the coaches and the coaching staff being able to keep all that intact is pretty unique.

"A lot of times you don't get that. And the players. Having KJ back, it would have been really, really hard to look at KJ and tell him I wasn't going to be here, just because I love the kid and respect him so much and want him to be able to achieve his goals.

"Being here for the players and the state and raising a family here, there's not a better place to do that. So I absolutely love it here and hope I can stay for a long time."





University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has drawn interest for the same position and some head coaching positions at other schools, but said the culture developed by Coach Sam Pittman can’t be beat. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





