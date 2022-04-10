STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

UALR 4, Texas-Arlington 3

The Trojans secured a series win Saturday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, coming from down 3-0 and winning on Tyler Williams' walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Mavericks' Matt Lumsden launched a three-run home run off Erik McKnight in the second inning, but Jacob Weatherly entered for UALR (15-12, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference), pitching seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball.

The Trojans scored one in the fourth on a hit-by-pitch and then added two more in the seventh on RBI singles by Canyon McWilliams and Nathan Lyons to pull level with Texas-Arlington (11-19, 4-6).

That set the stage for Williams, who brought McWilliams across for the game-winning run.

Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Arkansas State 3

The Ragin' Cajuns scored twice in the top of the ninth inning at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro to keep the Red Wolves winless in Sun Belt Conference play.

Louisiana-Lafayette (17-14, 6-5 Sun Belt) scored three batters into the game, but neither team was able to score again until the sixth inning. After the Cajuns added another run on an error, ASU (5-23, 0-11) scored on Brandon Hager's RBI single.

The Ragin' Cajuns scored a run in the top of the seventh to lead 3-1, but the Red Wolves answered in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run single by Daedrick Cail.

But ASU reliever Kevin Wiseman couldn't prolong the contest, surrendering the winning runs and suffering the loss.

ASUN

Central Arkansas 11, Jacksonville State 9

A slugfest broke out at Bear Stadium in Conway with the Bears winning to even the three-game series at 1-1.

UCA (12-17, 7-4 ASUN Conference) trailed 7-5 going to the bottom of the fifth after the lead changed hands three times in the first 4 1/2 innings. But the Bears took the lead for good on a three-run homer run by Noah Argenta. UCA then put Jacksonville State (13-15, 7-4) in an even bigger hole with three more runs in the sixth -- one of the RBI hits came from center fielder Drew Sturgeon, who finished 3 for 5 with two runs.

Andrew Shoultz secured the save, pitching the final three innings with one earned run allowed on two hits.

SWAC

GRAMBLING ST. 20, UAPB 10

Terry Burrell went 5 for 6 with 3 runs scored as Grambling State (13-18, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) pounded the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to clinch a series victory at Grambling, La.

Trevor Hatton had four hits and four RBI for the Tigers, who finished with 21 hits. Grambling State scored six runs in the opening inning, with four coming on Cameron Bufford's grand slam, yet led just 6-4 before blowing the game open by putting up 12 runs total in the fourth and fifth innings.

Edwin DeLaCruz had a home run to lead UAPB (6-19-1, 3-8).