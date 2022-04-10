



Angel-Majors

Mary Majors and Dr. Adam Angel were united in marriage Saturday at the Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. The Rev. Alisa Secrest officiated.

She is the daughter of Paige and Lee Majors of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Carol and Weavers Majors of Little Rock, Ouida Hester of Ruston, La. and the late James L. Hester.

He is the son of Valerie and Richard L. Angel of Little Rock. His grandparents are Linda Knapple of Weiner, the late Jack W. Knapple, Gene Angel of Searcy, and the late Nelda Angel.

Attending the bride was Meredith Majors, and attending the groom were Zachary Angel and Richard Angel.

A reception was held at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

The bride received her bachelor's degree of science in business administration and accounting from the University of Arkansas and her master's degree of accountancy from the University of Central Arkansas. She is a certified public accountant.

The groom received his bachelor's degree of science in biology from the University of Arkansas, and his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He is an internal medicine resident at Washington University in St. Louis.

After a wedding trip to Anguilla, the couple will reside in St. Louis.



