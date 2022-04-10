WHSD tackles issues of security

As concerns regarding safety in and out of school have heightened in Pine Bluff, a neighboring school district has dealt with its share of threats made by students and incidents involving real or fake weapons on campus.

The White Hall School District, in a specially called meeting on March 30, expelled two middle-school students for the remainder of this school year -- one who was accused of saying on a bus that she would bring a gun to campus the next day, and another who was accused of making a threat that did not involve a gun, according to the superintendent. They are the seventh and eighth students to be banned from a White Hall campus this school year, but state law allows them to continue their education through an alternative method.

The expulsions are not reflective, however, of the deportment nearly all White Hall students display, according to a statement from Superintendent Doug Dorris.

"While the district has experienced serious disciplinary infractions this year, it is important to recognize the positive things that have taken place," Dorris said. "During the 2021-2022 school year, 97% of high school students and 92% of middle school students had ZERO referrals for Tier II offenses. Tier II offenses include fighting, vandalism, harassment, terroristic threatening, or weapon possession."

Dorris said the district has a "strong relationship" with the White Hall and Redfield police departments, adding that each campus has a licensed school resource officer.

"SROs are a part of our schools," Dorris said. "They are visible during the school day as well as during school events. The White Hall School District SROs develop positive relationships with our students and staff. These relationships are a crucial factor in school safety."

The issue of school resource officers in Jefferson County has been highlighted after the March 1, 2021, on-campus shooting death of a Watson Chapel Junior High School student. Then-Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant confirmed after the shooting that he called security resource officers back to patrol in 2020 because of a lack of uniformed officers in his department.

The Watson Chapel School District now hires a sheriff's deputy as its full-time director of security and a private security firm which provides seven officers daily, according to Superintendent Andrew Curry. Sheriff's deputies in January arrested two Watson Chapel Junior High students on suspicion of separate threats involving weapons, leading to expulsion of one student for the rest of the school year and another being assigned to an alternative learning environment rather than expulsion because she made the threat off-campus and through social media, Curry said in February.

The Pine Bluff School District hires officers still commissioned by Pine Bluff police to provide school security full-time, as well as some on a part-time basis, current police Chief Lloyd Franklin said. Police arrested multiple Pine Bluff High School students following on-campus brawls earlier this school year.

The WHSD in December tackled a spate of social media threats middle and high school students posted on social media app Yik Yak. In a news release, White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro said the middle school student posted a threat "to the safety and security" of the student's school, while the threats by the four high school students "were possibly involving the White Hall High School."

All five students were arrested and expelled from campus. A high school student in March was expelled after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun that looked like an assault weapon to track practice.

"Social media has created a space for students to express themselves; however, it can be a space of threats, bullying, and unkind behavior which leads to conflicts at school," Dorris said. "It is important for students to understand that their words and actions have consequences. The White Hall School District strives to handle all discipline matters with consistency. The school relies on the student handbook to determine the consequences for student discipline infractions. Because our SROs are licensed officers, they can write citations or make arrests if needed."

Dorris explained how White Hall district staff members also play a role in school safety. Each campus, he said, has assigned duty teachers before and after school, duty teachers present during lunches and teachers monitoring hallways between classes.

"Our students and parents keep our schools safe by reporting potential threats, allowing administrators to investigate situations quickly," Dorris said. "The school district has invested in security cameras on all campuses and buses, enabling us to monitor and investigate any reported issue."