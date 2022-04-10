Wildfire near Sheridan forces evacuation in Grant County

A raging wildfire in the Sheridan area has caused the mandatory evacuation of homes near the B-17 Memorial Park on Grant County Road 51, according to an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management tweet Sunday.

Local authorities are fighting the wildfire near Arkansas 35 North and Grant County Road 51, another tweet states.

LaTresha Woodruff, the agency's public information officer, said the Emergency Management Division remains on standby and ready to assist if anything else is needed.

“Last I checked they were evacuating,” Woodruff said. “It sounds like [the wildfire] is growing rapidly due to wind.”

