Wildfire near Sheridan forces evacuation in Grant County

by Teresa Moss | Today at 5:38 p.m.
Firefighters with the Sardis Volunteer Fire Department monitor a wildfire burning near Sheridan on Sunday, April 10, 2022. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or how large the fire had grown. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

A raging wildfire in the Sheridan area has caused the mandatory evacuation of homes near the B-17 Memorial Park on Grant County Road 51, according to an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management tweet Sunday.

Local authorities are fighting the wildfire near Arkansas 35 North and Grant County Road 51, another tweet states.

LaTresha Woodruff, the agency's public information officer, said the Emergency Management Division remains on standby and ready to assist if anything else is needed.

“Last I checked they were evacuating,” Woodruff said. “It sounds like [the wildfire] is growing rapidly due to wind.”

This story is developing.

