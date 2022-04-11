Hughes enjoys football-crazy Fayetteville, coaches

Arkansas native and cornerback Jeremiah Hughes saw how important Razorback football is in Fayetteville when visiting Arkansas over the weekend.

“Everybody is so together,” Hughes said. “They saw me and they waved. Everyone kind of knew me while I was out there. It’s cool to see how they keep up with football.”

Hughes, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School, has 18 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, LSU, Washington, Washington State, Utah, Arizona State, West Virginia and Colorado.

He attended an Arkansas camp last June, when he had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, North Texas and Alabama A&M.

Hughes and his mother, Nikki, arrived in Fayetteville on Friday and left Sunday afternoon.

“I got to see the whole thing. I got to see the campus, the facility,” he said of his latest trip.

Born in Pine Bluff, Hughes has numerous family members who pull for the Razorbacks. He talked to Sam Pittman, cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins and others.

“They were telling me how much they wanted me to come back home,” Hughes said. “Coach Bowman is great. He’s one of the best DB coaches I’ve seen so far, and Coach Hutchins, he’s just a cool dude.”

Hughes was able to pick up some tips from Bowman he plans to use in the fall.

“I saw him in the meetings and the way he’s so detailed (stands out),” Hughes said. “I was in the meeting before practice. He knows his stuff. I can tell. I learned stuff while I was up there.”

He recorded 13 tackles, 2 pass breakups, and had 4 receptions for 103 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior for the 15th-ranked Gaels.

Bowman extended an offer to Hughes on Feb. 22. His mother enjoyed her time with the coaches.

“She liked talking to all the coaches,” Hughes said. “She wanted to see how it was this time as a recruit, because last time I went I really wasn’t recruited as much. It was just for a camp.”

On3.com rates Hughes a 3-star prospect. His family in Arkansas is urging him to be a Razorback.

“They want to see me play and be able to come to the games and it’s easy for them,” Hughes said.

Hughes, who plans to make an official visit to Arkansas, said schools like LSU, Utah, Washington, Oregon State, Washington State and Colorado also stand out to him.

He’s hoping to make his college decision before his senior season.