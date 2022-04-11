Arkansas' new covid case numbers remain low; deaths rise by 5

The plateau in Arkansas' new coronavirus case numbers continued on Monday, with the state's total case count rising by 33.

Meanwhile, state Department of Health officials said they were still working to fix a computer glitch that prevented them from being able to retrieve the numbers of covid-19 patients who were hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators.

Because of the malfunction, those numbers were not posted on the department's online coronavirus dashboard Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said Monday he was hoping the problem would be fixed later Monday afternoon, although it could take until Tuesday.

On Friday, the number hospitalized rose by three, to 98, after falling below 100 earlier in the week for the first time since 2020.

The patients as of Friday included 29 who were in intensive care - the smallest number since at least May 2020 - and 19 who were on ventilators.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose Monday by five, to 11,313.

The increase in cases on Monday was larger by three than the one a day earlier but smaller by two than the one the previous Monday.

Because of slowdowns in testing and reporting on weekends, the state's new case numbers tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays than during the rest of the week.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 79, on Monday, which was still slightly above this year's low of 78 a day the week ending Tuesday.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Monday by 39, to 1,004, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.