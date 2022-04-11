Arrest made following Siloam Springs bank robbery

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the reported robbery of a Siloam Springs bank one day earlier.

Keith Anglin, 57, of Benton was arrested in connection with robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to a Police Department news release. Anglin was being held Sunday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

At about 10:38 a.m. Friday, a person entered the Arvest Bank West and robbed the bank. The person then fled on foot and was not initially located, according to the release.

Siloam Springs police, together with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, developed a suspect in the case, the release states. Anglin was located at a Siloam Springs gas station Saturday and taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

This is the second time Anglin has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in the past year.

Jacksonville police arrested him Aug. 24 in connection with a robbery of a U.S. Bank in that city one day earlier, according to a post on the Jacksonville Police Department's Facebook page. A jury trial in that case is scheduled for May 3 in Pulaski County Circuit Court, according to a court document.