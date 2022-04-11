Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 28

Casey General Store

2655 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Hot pot holders are visibly soiled. Condensation leak in the kitchen walk-in freezer. Ice buildup on product below leaking area.

Shipley Donuts

2119 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available.

Supermercado La Villita

300 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff. Paint has come off wood behind hand sink in restaurant preparation area. Fans in produce walk-in have a coating of dust.

Wendy's

3355 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Dishes in the sanitizer have a greasy film on them. Dishes are not clean to sight or touch.

Noncritical violations: Food/grease film observed in the sanitizer solution. Dishes in the solution. Gasket missing from the door for the fry bags. The door does not stay closed. Floor tile in front of the ice machine and back by the dish sink broken/missing. Repeat violation. Permit posted but expired.

March 29

Bariola's

111 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Glasses in the glass chiller on the bottom shelf are in standing water.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No thermometer to check food temperatures.

Chang Chinese Food

201 Second Ave. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: Shell eggs stored on shelf above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Facility is selling desserts made from another retail food establishment under a different owner. This establishment does not have a manufacturer's permit to sell wholesale. Sanitizer in bottle was over 400 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Two employees doing food prep without their hair restrained. White freezer in prep area is falling apart at seam and insulation is coming out. No quat test strips. Wall seam behind handwash sink is coming apart, causing the wall to not be smooth and easy to clean.

Food Truck El Viejon

115 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Pump for handwashing sink broken.

Noncritical violations: No staff with food manager certification.

Gusano's Pizza

2905 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 9, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Deep cuts on cutting board where debris/food residue is building up. Ice buildup on bottom shelf of double door freezer.

Kum & Go

200 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Posted permit expired.

Lucy Diner

511 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Unprotected employee beverages located throughout kitchen and prep area. Employee handled ready-to-eat sandwich with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Mesh bag of onions being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Plastic bowl without handle being used as hash brown scoop. Waste water from dish machine leaking through back wall and into parking lot and street.

Southern Yank Cafe

209 Main St. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Doors of employee and customer restroom are not self-closing.

The Fresh Market-Deli and Bakery

2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 12100, Rogers

Critical violations: Marinated cheese mixture being kept at 55 degrees and stuffed peppers being kept at 54 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

March 30

3794 I-Hop

3451 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Foods checked in both the front preparation tables are not holding at 41 degrees or below. Turkey bacon was stored above the load line. Thermometer in the left one reading 40 degrees and the right one 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Angelino's Italian Restaurant

2001 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Prep-plated salads on the back table have temperature of 65 degrees for tomato and lettuce.

Noncritical violations: No food protection manager has been certified in this facility. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluids release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. In use utensils stored in a pan of water on the stove. Water temping at 101 degrees. Wall behind three-compartment sink is visibly dirty. Curtain between the kitchen and dining room is visibly dirty. Stove tops and fryer flue visibly dirty with food/grease.

Carniceria Guanjuato

400 N. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Individually packaged containers of salsa not labeled.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple unapproved beverage containers in dish and prep area. Employee meal present near beverage station. No shell stock tags present on shellfish inventory.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on the floor of walk-in freezer. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. Rain water leaking into establishment at multiple points including men's restroom and above grill area. Posted permit expired.

Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy

1302 Melissa Drive, Suite 112, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Boxes and plastic bags of single use plastic trays/utensils stored on floor.

March 31

Evening Star Elementary School

9649 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine at 0 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

Gentry Primary School

1265 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Critical violations: Sanitizer at the dish machine is not dispensing consistently. Manually sanitize until repaired or use an alternative method.

Noncritical violations: None

Juicy Tails

4204 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 80, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee can of tea being kept on prep table. Raw chicken and lobster being kept above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

La Estrella Super Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 17, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food manager on staff. Hand sink is slow to drain. Wooden inserts on metal carts have sealant worn down. Accumulation of ice on ceiling and door gaskets of walk-in freezer. Dust buildup on fans in produce walk-in cooler.

La Guadalupana Market

400 S. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels available at butcher hand sink. Three acoustic tiles in the kitchen prep area. Raw wood on separator wall to customer bathrooms.

Lang Asian Fusion

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 16, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice paddle stored in a container of water at 71 degrees.

McDonald's

467 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: No sanitizer is being dispensed in the dish machine. Unit display says no sanitizer, yet there are tablets in the hopper. Do not use dishwasher until repaired. Bacon in the grill line drawer not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluids release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Pans of lettuce and cheese on the working line marked with a time that had already passed. Milk cabinet is visibly dirty. Milk in the bottom.

Panaderia Vega

115 N. Dixieland St., Suite 25, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Slim Chickens

100 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One employee was missing a hair restraint on prep line.

Taqueria Real Jacona

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Paper bags of rice and beans and mesh bags of onions being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Posted permit expired.

Tokyo House of Roger

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverages throughout prep area.

Noncritical violations: Multiple large buffet plates have cracked, chipped or broken edges.

Tortilleria La Popular

400 S. Eighth St., Suite F, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food manager on staff available. Paper towels not available at front hand sink.

April 1

Angus Grill & Catina

2001 S. Bellview Road, No. 2, Rogers

Critical violations: Hand cleanser not available at handwashing sink behind bar. Raw beef and fish stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Several items in refrigerator not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored in bin with handle touching ice. Permit not posted.

Gentry Intermediate School

302 W. Second St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor under the shelf against the left side wall is rusty. Water or condensation of some sort is causing standing water and rusting. Ice buildup between the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. Water standing on the floor in the walk-in cooler due to the ice melting. Repeat violation.

La Huerta

129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry

Critical violations: Cases and packages of chorizo stored above containers of salsa. Enchilada sauce and salsa in the walk-in cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Food in the walk-in cooler not at 41 degrees. Internal thermometer reading 44 degrees. Employee said the unit fan unit was frozen. Foods checked at 48 degrees. Service call has been made already. Salsa at the servers station is not at 41 degrees or below. Salsa is on ice and the level of ice is not at or above the level of food.

Noncritical violations: None

Mo On A Roll

504 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No running water in facility due to an empty water holding tank.

Noncritical violations: None

The Momentary-The Break Room

507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No maximum registering thermometer or heat test strips to check heat dish machine.

Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli/Bakery

3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 28 -- Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 810 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville; Eureka Pizza, 2119 W. Walnut St., Suite B, Rogers; The Sous Chef, 1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 21, Bentonville; Trucks And Tiaras Learning Center, 610 S.W. A St., Bentonville

March 29 -- Azul Tequila Bistro, 111 N. Main St., Bentonville; Gravette Nutrition, 127 Main St. S.E., Gravette; Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St., Rogers; Souls Harbor Of Rogers, Inc., 1206 N. Second St., Rogers; Sushi With Gusto, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1210, Rogers; Fresh Market Store, 2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 12100, Rogers

March 30 -- Posh Tot Learning Academy, 2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; The Meteor, 401 S.E. D St., Bentonville

March 31 -- Gentry High School, 1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry; Local Lime, 2103 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1010, Rogers; Mavis Wine Co., 718 N. Second St., No. 101, Rogers

April 1 -- Gentry Head Start, 206 S. Giles St., Gentry; Mosaic Pizza Company at Walmart, 5000 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville