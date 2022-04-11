Bird sculptor donated Eskimo curlew artwork to teach Arkansans about extinctions

[RELATED: Eskimo curlews used to fly through Arkansas]

The carving of the Eskimo curlew used as an "April Fowl's" prank was made by Dean Hurliman of Burlington, Iowa.

Hurliman once carved duck decoys to be placed as decorative items on fireplace mantels, but he became a carver of extinct and threatened birds. Google "extinct bird carvings," and his name appears prominently.

His life-sized and authentically painted carvings are on display in museums, libraries, nature centers, wildlife management areas and college biology labs across the nation (see arkansasonline.com/411dean). The sculpture used in the prank was the first Eskimo curlew he carved, but he has since made another one, of a curlew in flight.

Four species might be called the Mount Rushmore of North America's presumed extinct birds. They are the passenger pigeon, Carolina parakeet, ivory-billed woodpecker and the Eskimo curlew. In the past nine months, Hurliman donated carvings of all four to the Garland County Audubon Society and Garland County Library. His carvings are grouped in a display at the library near the nonfiction book stacks.

People who attended the February meeting of the Garland County Audubon Society or watched its program video saw the Eskimo curlew carving. They also learned about two books: a novel/biography told in the voice of the bird, "The Last Eskimo Curlew" by Fred Bosworth; and Hurliman's book of poetry, "And Nobody Sees Them But Me: Poems of Hunting, Nature, Aldo Leopold and Extinction."



