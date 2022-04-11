Black reaches milestone as Rockies top Dodgers

DENVER -- The trivia question stumped Bud Black: Who was the opposing team's center fielder when he got his first win as a major league manager all the way back in 2007?

Answer: None other than good friend and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts.

"I did not know that," Black said.

Understandable. That was lot of wins ago.

C.J. Cron drilled a two-run home run on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 on Sunday to give Black his 1,000th win as a bench boss.

Black became the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with San Diego from 2007-15.

His first managerial win was with the Padres on April 3, 2007, against the San Francisco Giants, who had Roberts in center.

In typical Black fashion, though, he deflected the attention toward his team. He preferred to chat about Ty Blach and his four-inning save as the lefty made his first major league appearance since September 2019.

Or how the Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since Aug. 9-12, 2018.

So his players did the speaking for him -- after Black was doused in suds in celebration, of course.

"It's special. It's a lot of wins. You don't just magically wake up one day with 1,000 wins," Cron said. "It tells about all the hard work he's put in. He's a players' manager. We all love playing for him."

REDS 6, BRAVES 3 Hard-throwing Hunter Greene won his major league debut. The 22-year-old right-hander, the second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, allowed 3 runs, 4 hits and 3 walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

NATIONALS 4, METS 2 Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, preventing New York from an opening four-game sweep.

BREWERS 5, CUBS 4 Mike Brosseau's first career pinch-hit home run snapped a seventh-inning tie against Daniel Norris (0-1).

PADRES 10, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam off Caleb Smith (0-1) and San Diego won its third in a row after losing the opener.

PIRATES 9, CARDINALS 4 Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit.

GIANTS 3, MARLINS 2 Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and Mauricio Dubon added an RBI double.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 17, ROYALS 3 Cleveland won for the first time with its new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 in a romp over Kansas City. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 0 Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber allowed three hits in 42/3 innings on his 36th birthday as Tampa Bay completed an opening three-game sweep.

RANGERS 12, BLUE JAYS 6 Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and Texas rallied from a 6-1 deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 467-foot home run, a third-inning drive off Spencer Howard that was the longest of Guerrero's career.

RED SOX 4, YANKEES 3 Bobby Dalbec's home run in the top of the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and Boston held on to defeat New York.

TWINS 10, MARINERS 4 Gary Sanchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota's six home runs in the Twins' first victory this season.

WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 1 Tim Anderson had two doubles and a single in his first game following a two-game suspension for bumping umpire Tim Timmons last Sept. 27.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 1 Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and Jose Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 4, PHILLIES 1 Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies (1-0) and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to give Manager Mark Kotsay his first win since replacing Bob Melvin.