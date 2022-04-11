Capitol to be illuminated in support of child advocacy centers, Arkansas’ first lady says

The state Capitol will be bathed in blue light Monday night as part of a National Children’s Advocacy Center campaign led by first lady Susan Hutchinson.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced April 11 as Children’s Advocacy Center Day during a news conference held at the State Capitol rotunda as part of an effort to shine a light on the work that child advocacy centers across the state do every day.

Susan Hutchinson was the keynote speaker at the news conference, where she spoke about the importance of child advocacy centers and talked about her Shine Hope campaign.

“We want these children to know there is help,” she said. “That there is a whole group of people who want to provide them hope. To shine hope.”

Susan Hutchinson said that, as part of the Shine Hope Campaign, the Governor’s Mansion and the Capitol building is expected to be illuminated in blue light on Monday as a sign of hope for child abuse vicitms and survivors.

The first lady of Arkansas also spoke about how she has taken this campaign national, speaking with other first spouses about child abuse and child advocacy centers.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=vfz7A4TQ0OQ]

“With April being National Child Abuse Awareness month I took advantage of the situation and created the Shine Hope campaign,” she said. “...So I reached out to my fellow first spouses across the nation and so far we have had 15, including Arkansas, join in the effort.”

Susan Hutchinson said Montana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Louisiana, Virginia, Delaware, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Tennessee, North Dakota and Mississippi were taking part in the effort.

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas is a nonprofit that provides services at no cost to children who are victims of abuse or their families. These centers offer advocacy services, forensic interviews, medical exams and therapy.

Child advocacy centers across the nation serve more than 370,000 kids each year, helping them recover from trauma caused by child abuse. In Arkansas, Child Advocacy Centers provided services to over 11,200 victims last year.

Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, who spoke at the news conference, said the proclamation was important because not many people are aware of child advocacy centers.

“They are one-stop places for assistance and that is important because if you are a victim you don’t have to share your story over and over again,” she said.

Director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, Elizabeth Pulley, said the organization, when you include satellite facilities, is in 27 locations across the state and plans to expand.

“We are looking into Greene County and we are expecting to have a facility in Jacksonville in about a year,” she said. “We are also looking at Clarksville and Grant County.”

Mischa Martin, director of the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, said fighting child abuse across the state will take more than just the child advocacy centers. It will need to be a joint effort between numerous organizations.

“Child abuse prevention is a community effort,” Martin said.