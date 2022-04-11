Cheney says Russia committing genocide





WASHINGTON -- Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday that the Russian government was engaged in a genocide in Ukraine, two days after more than 50 people were killed and many more wounded in a missile strike at the Kramatorsk train station.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Cheney, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, pushed for more aggressive actions to try to halt the Russian invasion, including European embargoes on Russian oil and gas imports and the United States delivering "advanced weaponry" to Ukraine.

"I think this clearly is genocide," she said. "I think that Europe needs to understand and grapple with the fact that you've got a genocidal campaign, the first horrific genocidal campaign that we've seen, certainly in recent decades. I think that also Europeans need to understand that they're funding that genocidal campaign. I understand the economic consequences to countries in Western Europe, if they were to impose the kind of oil and gas embargo that the U.S. has imposed against Russian oil and gas, but they need to do it and we need to do everything we can to increase our own domestic production to help make sure that we can supply them with as much as possible."

Appearing before Cheney, Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, condemned Russia's slaughtering of civilians as "evil" but argued that labeling it "genocide" was less important than stopping the violence.

"The label is less important than the fact that these acts are cruel and criminal and wrong and evil and need to be responded to decisively, and that is what we are doing," Sullivan said. "And we're doing that not just by supporting international investigations and gathering evidence to hold the perpetrators all the way to the highest levels accountable. We're doing it by providing sophisticated weapons to the Ukrainians that are making a major difference on the battlefield."

Cheney was one of two Republican lawmakers who spoke on Sunday morning news programs to call for the Biden administration to make it clear the United States supports a Ukrainian military victory over Russia, not simply a stronger hand in peace negotiations.

The other, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on "Fox News Sunday" that the administration had not been clear enough about America's support for an outright Ukrainian victory.

"We want the Ukrainians to win -- to win -- to defeat the Russians. The Russians should withdraw from the country, and that ought to be our goal," McConnell said. "I think the administration has gotten better, but they've had to be pushed every step of the way to get more aggressive sooner. They are stepping up their game, but principally because of bipartisan pressure from Congress on the administration to do more quicker."

Congress so far has taken several steps to try to help Ukraine, including approving $13.6 billion in emergency aid. On Thursday, Congress voted to strip Moscow of its preferential trade status and to ban the import of Russian energy into the United States, sending the legislation to penalize Russia's economy over the invasion of Ukraine to Biden's desk.



