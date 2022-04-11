COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 10 Arkansas rolls over No. 17 Auburn to sweep series

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 10 Arkansas took full advantage of an early Auburn miscue to administer a quick knockout punch in the SEC softball series finale Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks turned a Tigers error into five unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning in a 17-4 rout to complete the three-game sweep of No. 17 Auburn.

Freshman Kacie Hoffmann's three-run homer was the last of four consecutive hits as Arkansas grabbed a 5-0 lead. The Razorbacks barrage came after a two-out error by Auburn right fielder Aspyn Godwin opened the door. But Arkansas didn't stop there.

Taylor Ellsworth hit home runs in each of the next two innings, including a grand slam and finished the day with a team-high six RBI. Lead-off hitter KB Sides added a two-run shot in the third as the Razorbacks took command 13-0 after three innings and cruised from there.

The 17 runs were the most scored by Arkansas in an SEC game since an 18-13 win over over Mississippi State on March 28, 2010.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said the offense kept the pressure on, but she was pleased with how her team played in all facets.

"We were able to capitalize on the drop in right field and from that point on, we were just relentless," Deifel said. "So to put five up after that mistake, you kick yourself as a defender. We've been in that situation before, you just can't give teams anything.

"I was just really proud of our approach all day. It was very business-like, absolutely just relentless. We just never allowed them to take a breath. I was really pleased with our pitching altogether. I thought our defense did a great job and our offense was just great. This was a big statement win."

Arkansas (28-7, 9-3 SEC) has now won six games in a row and sits in first place in the SEC percentage points ahead of Alabama (10-4) at the halfway point in the league schedule for the Razorbacks. They picked up the sweep in front of a record crowd of 6,947 for the weekend. The figure topped the 6,712 from two weeks ago against LSU.

The tandem of Ellsworth and Sides combined to go 4 for 6 with 3 homers and a triple, drove in 11 runs and scored 6 times to lead the Arkansas offense. Left fielder Hannah McEwen didn't get a hit, but drove in a run and scored twice to become the program's career leader in runs scored.

McEwen, who also became the all-time hits leader earlier this season, scored on Ellsworth's two-run homer in the second to tie Devon Wallace with 184. But she stood alone after Ellsworth's grand slam in the third.

McEwen said she had no idea about the record until teammate Danielle Gibson told her to look at the scoreboard announcing the milestone. The redshirt senior from San Diego said she hasn't really had time to think about the records.

"It's really hard to process it, because you don't show up expecting," McEwen said. "You just want to play and do your best. I don't really have good words for it. Nothing's really set in for me. It's [her career] not over. ... it is very nice to know all the work that you've put in, the time, the hard parts, it's all worth it."

Auburn (29-9, 7-8) hit three home runs in the top of the fourth to chase Arkansas starter Mary Haff (12-3). Chenise Delce got the final four outs -- all on strikeouts -- to seal the victory. The redshirt junior finished with 7 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the weekend. She allowed 2 hits, struck out 15 and walked 3.

Arkansas has now won nine consecutive games over the Tigers dating back to 2018.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Southeast Missouri State for a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. They host No. 8 Kentucky (27-9, 8-4) in a SEC series beginning Friday.