Crawford County employees run for clerk position in Republican primary

Crawford County Clerk

Stacey Shelly (R)

Age: 50

Residency: Crawford County for 50 years

Occupation: Human resources and payroll for the Crawford County clerk’s office

Education: Cedarville High School graduate

Political experience: Cedarville School Board member, 2016 to 2018

Tim Walker (R)

Age: 61

Residency: Crawford County for 50 years

Occupation: Election coordinator for Crawford County

Education: Certificate of electronics from Arkansas Technical University at Ozark

Political experience: None

Anthony Whitman (R)

Age: 38

Residency: Crawford County for 38 years

Occupation: Trial court coordinator for Crawford County Circuit Court Division I

Education: Attended University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Political experience: None

VAN BUREN -- Three Crawford County government employees are running against each other in the Republican primary for the county clerk position.

Stacey Shelly, 50; Tim Walker, 61; and Anthony Whitman, 38, are the candidates for the primary election on May 24, as current clerk Jo Wester isn't seeking reelection.

The Republican primary winner will be the only name on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.

A county clerk is responsible for issuing marriage licenses and doing business under assumed name certificates, as well as recording minister credentials and county court documents. The clerk is also the county's official voter registrar.

Arkansas county clerks serve four-year terms.

A Crawford County clerk has an annual salary of roughly $53,543, according to the 2021 salary survey by the Association of Arkansas Counties.

Shelly works in the county clerk's office in human resources and payroll.

"I have been here for going on four years, and I love the office. I love the work. I love the people that I work with. I wanted to become a part of that permanently, to be a part of something that is a success, and it grows every day," she said.

Shelly said she thinks she's the best person for the position because she already knows the daily operations and what each position in the county clerk's office entails. She said continuing the great customer service at the Crawford County courthouse is one of her top priorities if elected.

"We need to get the voting part of it out there more, whether it be advertisement or word of mouth or however we can get it out there," Shelly said. "I see with our smaller elections that people don't like to get out and vote, and those elections are just as important as the bigger elections. So I would love to see more of a way to get our people out to vote."

Walker has also worked in the clerk's office but is currently the county's election coordinator. He said one of his main goals if elected is to bring the election coordination work back into the county clerk's office.

"And I want to keep making some of the changes that my friend who is the county clerk now is doing an excellent job implementing," Walker said. "Mostly it's cross training. For years and years I've seen that office, and they cross train some, but in an office like that I feel like when you serve the public you should be able to sit down at any desk in there and do whatever job is at that position."

Walker said his experience working in county government makes him the best candidate.

"I am the only candidate who can walk in that office, sit down at any desk in there and do part of the job there, because I have cross trained on different stuff in there," he said.

Whitman is the trial court coordinator for Crawford County Circuit Court Division I. He also worked for several years as a detention center supervisor for the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Whitman said his qualifications separate him from his opponents and make him the best candidate.

"I came to work in 2015 here in the circuit court, and I work as a trial court coordinator for circuit Judge Marc McCune. Every day I have to work with multiple offices -- some inside the courthouse, most of them out -- with private attorneys and things like that to ensure cases get set," he said. "The court has pleadings to consider, and I'm over the civil and domestic here in the circuit court, so I review hundreds of cases to ensure that they're closed and that they're completed. I will bring supervisor, leadership and 10-plus years of administrative experience into the clerk's office."

Whitman said one of his goals if elected is to make the public more aware of what the county clerk's duties are.

"I want to make sure that there are certain consistent office policies in place so the records that are recorded in the county clerk's office are accurate and there are no mistakes," Whitman said. "If a mistake happens in the county clerk's office it affects payroll, paying county bills. It affects the documents that are recorded in there, it affects potentially someone's vote."

"I want to sit down with the current staff; I want to look at the detailed processes of each position and kind of see what we can do to eliminate the potentiality for making some easily avoidable errors like that," he added.

Anthony Whitman



Stacey Shelly



Tim Walker

