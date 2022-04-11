Epimedium, Mukdenia, and Summer Snowflake





Epimedium – Commonly called Bishop's Hat or Barrenwort most species are native to China. Works very well as a groundcover in the shade.





Will bloom best if it is light shade, but there are numerous varieties with Some selections have bronze or reddish new growth and/or bronze to red/burgundy fall color. They have small, four-pointed flowers that are in arching clusters that can come in shades of red, pink, white, and yellow, blooming between April, May and June.





The leaves emerge on wiry stems and often last well into winter, making them semi-evergreen in protected landscapes.





Mukdenia





is a perennial plant related to heuchera. I took these picture last week at the Jackson Research Station in Tennessee.





I have not grown it, but am going to buy one to try. Look it up--the foliage is supposed to turn a stunning red later in the season. This is just the beginning. I saw it for the first time at a nursery in Fayetteville last fall.





Having said that, several of you wrote in that it did not do well for you in your gardens in Arkansas. Anyone else have success with this one?

Summer Snowflake is the common name, Leucojum is the Latin name.





Bell shaped bloom with green dots on the petals.





Often confused with Snowdrop - Galanthus,





which blooms earlier and was our mystery plant a few weeks ago. I have added both pictures so you can compare. Both are old-fashioned, early blooming bulbs which do well in shade gardens.