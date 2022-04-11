Ex-officer on trial in Jan. 6 riot awaits fate

WASHINGTON -- A defense attorney conceded Friday that a former Virginia police officer broke the law when he entered the U.S. Capitol during last year's riot, encouraging a federal jury to convict him of misdemeanor offenses.

But the lawyer urged jurors to acquit former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of felony charges that he armed himself with a weapon and stormed the Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

The jury for Robertson's trial deliberated for more than four hours without reaching a verdict after hearing closing arguments from Justice Department prosecutors and defense attorney Mark Rollins. Jurors are scheduled to return today to resume their deliberations.

Robertson's jury trial is the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.

Rollins said Robertson is "absolutely guilty" of illegally entering restricted areas of the Capitol and of engaging in disorderly conduct on Jan. 6, 2021. But the defense attorney argued that the evidence doesn't support more serious charges that Robertson intended to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote or that he was armed with a dangerous weapon, a large wooden stick.

"There were no plans to go down there and say, 'I'm going to stop Congress from doing this vote,'" Rollins said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower said Robertson went to Washington and joined a "violent vigilante mob" because he believed the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump. He used the wooden stick to interfere with outnumbered police before he joined the crowd pouring into the Capitol, she said.

"The defendant did all this because he wanted to overturn the election," Berkower said.

Robertson didn't testify at his trial. A key witness for prosecutors in his case was Jacob Fracker, who also served on the Rocky Mount police force.

Fracker was scheduled to be tried alongside Robertson before he pleaded guilty last month to a conspiracy charge and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities.

Fracker testified on Thursday that he initially believed that he was merely trespassing when he entered the Capitol building. However, he ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiring with Robertson to obstruct the joint session of Congress.

Fracker said he didn't have a "verbal agreement" with anybody to obstruct the congressional proceedings. He said he believed everybody in the mob "pretty much had the same goal" and didn't need for it to be "said out loud."

Robertson and Fracker drove with a neighbor to Washington on the morning of Jan. 6. Robertson brought three gas masks for them to use, according to prosecutors.

After listening to speeches near the Washington Monument, Fracker, Robertson and the neighbor walked toward the Capitol, donned the gas masks and joined the growing mob, prosecutors said. Robertson stopped to help his neighbor, who was having trouble breathing. Fracker broke off and entered the building before Robertson, but they reunited inside the Capitol.

Defense attorney Camille Wagner said Robertson only went into the Capitol because he wanted to retrieve Fracker. Wagner also denied that Robertson wielded the stick as a weapon. She said the U.S. Army veteran was using it as a walking stick because he still has a limp from getting shot in the right thigh while working as a private contractor for the U.S. Defense Department in Afghanistan in 2011.

Robertson was charged with six counts: obstruction of Congress, interfering with officers during a civil disorder, entering a restricted area while carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area, disorderly or disruptive conduct inside the Capitol building and obstruction. The last charge stems from his alleged post-riot destruction of cellphones belonging to him and Fracker.

