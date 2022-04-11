French race down to Macron, Le Pen





PARIS -- Incumbent Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the French presidency, after they both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country's election to set up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France.

Addressing his supporters who chanted "five more years," Macron warned that "nothing is done" and said the next two weeks of campaigning for the April 24 second-round vote will be "decisive for our country and for Europe."

Claiming that Le Pen would align France with "populists and xenophobes," he said: "That's not us."

"I want to reach out to all those who want to work for France," he said. He vowed to "implement the project of progress, of French and European openness and independence we have advocated for."

The election outcome will have wide international influence as Europe responds to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Macron has strongly backed European Union sanctions on Russia while Le Pen has worried about their impact on French living standards. Macron also is a firm supporter of NATO and of close collaboration among the European Union's 27 members.

With two-thirds of votes counted, Macron and Le Pen had pulled comfortably clear of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is now out of the two-candidate runoff in third place.





Macron, a 44-year-old political centrist, won by a large margin five years ago but he is bracing for a far tougher second round against his 53-year-old political nemesis. Le Pen is promising seismic shifts for France, both domestically and internationally, if elected as the country's first woman president.

Polling agency projections put both Macron and Le Pen on course to improve their 2017 first-round showings. Macron was expected to capture a sizeable first-round lead of around 28% support, ahead of Le Pen's projected 23%-24% of the vote. Melenchon was credited with about 20% support.

Both Macron and Le Pen now need to reach out to voters who backed the 10 presidential candidates defeated on Sunday to win in round two.

"The French people honored me by qualifying me for the second round," Le Pen said. Her supporters celebrated with champagne and interrupted her speech with chants of "We're going to win!"

Yet some of her defeated rivals were so alarmed by the possibility of Le Pen beating Macron that they urged their supporters Sunday to shift their second-round votes to the incumbent. Melenchon, addressing supporters, repeatedly said: "We must not give one vote to Mrs. Le Pen."

After Le Pen dropped off her blue ballot envelope in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, she said "given the situation in the country and in the world," the election outcome could determine "not only the next five years, but probably the next 50 years" in France.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Ganley, Sylvie Corbet and Patrick Hermansen of The Associated Press.

French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures as he strolls after voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Louis Witter)



Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)



A woman walks past presidential campaign posters during the first round of the French presidential election in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)



A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)



French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)



Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



People queue before voting in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)











Gallery: Macron, Le Pen will vie to lead France







